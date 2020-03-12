In step with the hottest print of the season, Irina Shayk's skinny jeans look is giving everyone the go-ahead to shop the viral cow print trend. On Mar. 11, the supermodel cut a demure figure while running errands in New York, wearing an oversized puffer and a pair of cow print denim pants. The print's uprising has been steadily documented, with handbags and denim jackets previously occupying much of the real estate. Shayk's unexpected pant gives us yet another way of styling the print, and the style set is rejoicing.

There are tons of styles to help you imitate the mother-of-one's look — including the very original. The pant she wore is, unsurprisingly, architected by Burberry — as Shayk plays ambassadress for their fashions. The rest of her look was decidedly dark: She wore a pair of black socks and Nike sneakers (a favorite brand of Shayk's) with an inky puffer jacket with an orange interior layered over it all to break things up. To finish the look, she slid on a pair of obsidian frames, polishing off the low-profile look.

Cow print is super versatile because of its ease of styling — it's hard to find a color that the two-tone style doesn't pair well with. Made clear by Shayk, electric orange pops cleanly with the print, as do browns (just ask Meghan Markle's trenchcoat and pumps). Because of its western flair (which we have Kendall Jenner's cowboy hat to attest to), styling with other denim pieces is super simple, so your jean jackets can get even more use through springtime. Or, if you default to a shadowy look like Shayk's, throw on a pair of black pumps and a black turtleneck bodysuit for a night out.

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images/Getty Images

There are plenty of similar pant styles featuring the print, such as Eckhaus Latta's caramel-colored pair for just $168. A great alternative, Cavin Klein's pant is the work-approved edition, creating a slim-ankle fit that retails for just $89.

Shop these makes, along with others, ahead — and be sure to keep an eye on the model for more street style inspiration.