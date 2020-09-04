If Spring 2020 was all about sweatpants, then this fall is reserved for denim. Not just your usual blue jeans, either — this season, the biggest denim trends from the runway are spanning tops, skirts, and beyond, all with the help of a few pre-Y2K favorites. Luckily, when it comes to emerging styles, Zara's always ahead of the curve — so, for those who may not want to splurge on high fashion wares this season, the fall 2020 denim trends at Zara are well worth scoping out.

Whether you prefer '80s-centric baggy jeans or split-hem skirts of the '90s, there's something for everyone. Take, for example, the brand's color-block pencil skirt, which draws inspiration from Celine's Spring/Summer 2020 runway styles. There's also oversized denim shirts, which can totally be worn as a Canadian tuxedo, now that matching sets have reigned supreme for several seasons. Of course, for those who are looking for something guaranteed to withstand the test of time, there's also a few classic jean silhouettes that are getting the 2020 treatment.

Continue ahead to take advantage of all the biggest trends coming onto shelves this month:

Fall 2020 Denim Trends At Zara: Pencil Skirts

Aside from the fact that its impetus was just confirmed by Katie Holmes' pencil skirt look, the '90s trend is going to be everywhere this fall. Try the asymmetrical zipper style for something that's more trend-forward —or, for those who favor a '70s twist, go for the color-blocked style, which features of tonal denim patches.

Fall 2020 Denim Trends At Zara: High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

High-rise jeans are not going anywhere this season — but the wide-leg trend seems to level-up (and out) an inch or so each year. The trend is available in a lighter wash, as well as a classic black with contrast stitching.

Fall 2020 Denim Trends At Zara: Flared Pocket Jeans

The frontal pocket is a total call-out to cool '70s-girl style, as is these jeans' fit-flare fit. This is the style to shop for an ultra-leggy look, with two different color-ways for day and night wear.

Fall 2020 Denim Trends At Zara: '90s Full-Length Jeans

As inspired by Khaite's Fall 2019 collection, ultra-long, floor-sweeping jeans are still totally on-trend. Be sure to style with a heeled shoe or a flatform sandal, in order to keep them from grazing the ground.

Fall 2020 Denim Trends At Zara: Baggy Paperbag Jeans

In punchy color-ways like black and lavender, the paper-bag jeans trend just came back, after first returning through trousers and workwear silhouettes in 2018. Now, the styles on offer are primed for wearing casually, with a vintage tee or a simple white tank.

Fall 2020 Denim Trends At Zara: Denim Shirts

This ultra-casual trend from the 19th Century western fashion is making a surprising comeback for fall. For those who may not want to dive head-first into a denim shirt-pant duo, try pairing them with ribbed knit lounge pants (read: Emma Roberts' H&M pair) or fabric shorts for an alternative look.