If you ask any fashion fan for recommendations on a winter coat, odds are you'll hear these three words — "The Super Puff" — at some point in conversation. Known as one of Aritzia's best-selling styles, the puffer developed a cult following of wearers with one simple agenda: look chic, stay warm, and avoid breaking the bank doing it. It might sound simple, but this trifecta is hard to find in outerwear — which is why celeb fans like Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber rotate theirs yearly through peak winter months. For those of you who have yet to nab one for yourself, you're in luck — Aritzia's Super Puff is making a comeback this season, and its bringing two all-new renditions with it.

On Oct. 29, the brand announced the franchise's return for Winter 2020— complete with eight styles, 12 fabrics, and 65-plus color-ways — along with a few other exciting updates. This year, Aritzia's rolling out an IRL experience, "Super World," in collaboration with Canadian designer Willo Perron. Opening in New York first (Nov. 6, at the iconic Dean & DeLuca digs in Soho) and Los Angeles in late December, each locale will offer an all-new way to experience Aritzia's iconic down coats, with Style Advisors in situ to provide tips on how to wear each puffer. This will be the first way to get your hands on the newest styles in the Aritzia's "Super" assortment — The Super (Re)Puff™, The Super Puff 2 O™, and the The Super Fleece™ — all of which land online in Mid-November.

The Super (Re)Puff™ approaches the cult-loved coat from a sustainable standpoint, using regenerated nylon and RE:DOWN®, a recycled down-alternate that doesn't demand new animal input. The Super Puff 2 O™ is the first waterproof version of the classic coat, featuring sealed seams, bonded channels, and "Rainstop" — a tear-resistant Japanese technical fabric that protects against wind and water. The Super Fleece™ is as good as it sounds — a cotton-blended fleece that comes in seven styles and 14 hues.

Be sure to visit a "Super World" near you to get your hands on the newest styles, which are sure to wind up in every celebrity's closet in no time. For now, shop Aritzia's bestselling Super Puffs ahead:

