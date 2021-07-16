This Is How Blake Lively Wears "Ugly" Dad Sandals For Summer

It’s official: Blake Lively loves a comfy shoe. When she’s not running around in her Nike Air Max 1s or On Cloudflow athletic shoes, she usually goes for a comfort-forward sandal like Celine’s Fisherman style. Most recently, the actor was spotted in yet another wearable shoe that might very well set off a trend for the remainder of this season. While out in New York City with her daughters, Lively wore a pair of chunky dad sandals from Chanel — an easy slip-on style you’ll want to wear nonstop. The puffy double-strap footwear was instantly recognizable thanks to the iconic double C logo and crisscross quilting design. For those who have been following the trends, this particular sandal from Chanel is highly sought-after by the fashion crowd. In fact, getting your hands on a pair is like finding buried treasure — the mission is all but impossible unless you come across the shoe in your exact size on resale.

Lively, being a Hollywood star of course got her hands on the coveted item, and paired the dadcore shoe with a monochrome black outfit. The ensemble consisted of a coordinating scoop-neck sweater and billowy pants, which she accessorized with a silver buckle belt. To finish off her look, Lively toted a matching quilted top handle bag from Chanel and some black round-shape sunnies. It seems like the actor is partial to the French luxury brand when it comes to her shoes, as she was spotted in a pair of braided beige sandals from Chanel last week.

Lively is not the only celebrity who likes to lean into the “ugly” shoe trend. Street style icons such as Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Jennifer Lopez have all loved sporting their casual chunky shoes. Meanwhile, other stars prefer a similar double-strap design sans the slingback element, which makes the Chanel pair a true sandal rather than a laid-back slide. Nix the slingback strap and you get Birkenstock-esque slippers, which Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner like as their go-to shoes for running errands in.

The exact luxe sandal Lively wore is currently sold out in Chanel stores, but if you dig a little deeper, you might be able to find a pair from an online consignment retailer. Vestiaire Collective and FASHIONPHILE have a pair, which you can shop below. The RealReal also has a few sizes in stock, if you’re a 5.5 or 7 in sandals. If you’re not finding your size, you can opt for similar designs to the Chanel pair from other labels such as Prada, Gucci, and ASOS.

