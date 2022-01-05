At first glance, Prada and Adidas are polar opposites. The luxury fashion house specializes in leather handbags and luxe ready-to-wear items, while the other label steers towards sportswear and casual apparel. However, from the duo’s first collaboration it’s clear that their differences (and similar beliefs in fashion innovation) are the powerful driving forces needed to produce a kinetic partnership. For their third collab, which launches Jan. 13, the two brands are focusing on sustainability by merging Adidas’ iconic Originals Forum sneakers and Prada’s recyclable Re-Nylon fabric for a one-of-a-kind project. The brand new Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection will keep fans on their toes once again.

Avid fans of their partnership will remember that their first collection consisted of an all-white version of Adidas’ iconic Superstar sneakers and a sporty version of Prada’s Carryall Bag. The second drop revealed three new colors to the hybrid Prada Superstar kicks. However, with the third chapter, Prada and Adidas are introducing an exclusive 21-piece collection that ties luxury sportswear in with sustainable practices. Each piece from the new drop is made in Italy by Prada and will be composed of the brand’s recyclable Re-Nylon fabric. (The fabric is created through the recycling of plastic waste, which is collected from the ocean and textile fiber waste.)

You can purchase ready-to-wear items and accessories like a track coat, tracksuit, sweater, hooded jacket, and bucket hat. Plus, there are six fresh bags that you can shop. Three of the bags hone in on Adidas’ casual sports aesthetic: the travel bag, a nylon backpack, and a shopping bag. Meanwhile, the last three mimic smaller luxury purses: the Bandoleer, a BP Hoodie, and a belt bag.

All of the products will feature Adidas’ signature three-stripe detail and Prada’s metallic triangle logo. The most striking product you’ll want are the updated Adidas Forum high and low-rise sneakers, which feature little pockets. Cute! (They’ll most likely only fit your keys or AirPods, but the pockets are a quirky and fun detail to have.)

The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Collection will be available globally in Prada boutiques and on each of the brand’s respective websites on Jan. 13. Until then, you can download the Adidas app to get first access.