This Under-$120 Dress Is The Key To Emulating Cool-Girl Scandi Style

Scandinavian style — with its crisp silhouettes, tonal colors, and occasional party spirit — is in a class of its own. A bit more intentional than the je ne sais quoi essence of a French girl and devoid of the slightly rebellious undertones that define the London look, Scandi fashion is where playfulness and sensibility converge. It’s simultaneously minimal and maximal — think the classic, streamlined vibe of Stockholm-based Acne Studios and GANNI’s eccentric universe (sometimes referred to as Scandi 2.0). And now, thanks to Pernille Teisbaek’s collection with Mango, you can easily stock up on the Scandi staples needed to replicate the refined aesthetic that, at times, skews into the fabulously quirky territory.

Teisbaek does Scandinavian style like no other. She’s one of the fashion set’s original mega-influencers and has come to be revered as a street style force, especially when on her home turf at Copenhagen Fashion Week. So, of course, her collab with Mango, which contains 20 different pieces and launched on Oct. 7, would be quintessential of the aesthetic that comes to the fashion pro so effortlessly.

“I wanted to create a collection that would endure over time with special pieces,” Teisbaek described in a press statement. (She co-created the items with Mango’s Woman Design Director Justicia Ruano.) “These essentials are, for me, garments that can be worn both during the day and at night, such as jeans, a white t-shirt, or a classic tailored jacket.”

(+) Courtesy of Pernille x Mango (+) Courtesy of Pernille x Mango (+) Courtesy of Pernille x Mango INFO 1/3

You’ll recognize canonic Scandinavian style elements within the collection — including oversized blazers, tailored trousers, and, aside from pops of soothing pastels here and there, a predominantly neutral color palette. Furthermore, the garments are fit for a range of occasions. For instance, items like the tan two-piece suit make for an easy-to-style work uniform, while the wool mini dress could quickly become your next tried-and-true garment for a night out. Also of note is that the collection is made of sustainable fabrics such as organic cotton and recycled polyester.

The Pernille x Mango Collection carries the retailer’s traditionally affordable range in pricing. Basics like the Cutout Back Bodysuit ($49.99) and the Ribbed Tank ($29.99) are both under $50, whereas more sturdy outerwear options, like the Buttoned Wool Coat, cap off at just under $300. See TZR’s must-buy picks from the collab ahead, or shop the entire Scandi collection on mango.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.