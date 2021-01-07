In 1977 a set of images went viral: Farrah Fawcett gliding on a skateboard, her fluttering blonde coif frozen in motion around her. On her feet were a pair of kicks as iconic as the muse herself — Nike's Classic Cortez shoe. From thereon, the blue-soled, red-swooshed sneaker became a total mainstay in style fans' closets — and it hasn't wavered since. Even 50 years later, celebrities are still wearing Nike Cortez for every occasion — from attending a high-fashion function to walking the dog. The shoe's universal nature has been proved and re-proved, and that's not slowing down in 2021.

As for those who own a pair of the colorful sneakers (Emily Ratajkowski, Martha Hunt, and others from the model set), each has displayed a certain loyalty to them. At the London premier of Charlie's Angels in 2019, Kristen Stewart went as far as kicking off her stilettos on the red carpet, slipping into her black-and-white Cortez sneaks in one fell swoop. Similarly, Kaia Gerber took hers to Paris Fashion Week in Fall 2017, wearing them steadily throughout the week with little-to-no exceptions. Then, of course, Bella Hadid recreated Fawcett's iconic campaign in the same year, a move that all but cemented her forever-love of the shoe.

To see how each celeb has added her own style spin to the retro sneaker, read on.

How 5 Celebrities Wear Nike Cortez: Plaid Dress & Leather Jacket

At the aforementioned red carpet event, Stewart proved that the casual sneakers were even a fit for couture gowns. She paired her footwear with a black-and-white plaid frock, along with a shearling-lined coat.

How 5 Celebrities Wear Nike Cortez: Leather Coat & Trousers

Ratajkowski's dog-walking style marries her original Cortez's with 2021's major furry coat trend, which Kourtney Kardashian has also co-signed. Staying true to her fashion tastes, the model worked in baggy trousers with her midriff peaking out.

How 5 Celebrities Wear Nike Cortez: Ribbed Top & Slip Skirt

For a flirty, feminine twist, model Martha Hunt went with a lettuce edge ribbed top and a burgundy slip skirt. Her blanched Cortez's are a great option for those looking for a more universal shoe. Be sure to style yours with a tonally-synced handbag.

How 5 Celebrities Wear Nike Cortez: Newsboy Cap & Printed Sweater

Gerber chose to pair hers up with an oversized sweater-turned-dress and a newsboy cap, which Katie Holmes just got on board with. Consider going with a blue or red punchy sweater like Gerber's for a matchy-matchy look — or grab her exact one, which is on sale, ahead.

How 5 Celebrities Wear Nike Cortez: White Crop Top & Joggers

Fans of the monochrome fashion trend will take a shine to Hadid's go-to Cortez look — a white turtleneck crop top with a pair of joggers. She chose the same sneakers as Hunt, extending their prowess with both winter and summer whites.