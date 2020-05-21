Quarantine fashion involves mixing the most comfortable pieces in your wardrobe: typically, relaxed sweatpants, baggy T-shirts, slippers, and anything else you might not typically wear outside of your house. That said, there are moments that require you to leave the confines of your home. And when those come along, it doesn’t hurt to wear pieces that while fashionable, are also easy and comfortable. Whether you’re headed to the grocery store or a simple walk outside, these easy-to-wear pieces will get you in the right mindset for any casual moment. And if you’re on the hunt for new shoes to complete the look, consider a pair like Sofia Richie’s sporty sneakers.

As Los Angeles begins to slowly reopen its businesses, many have started to venture out of their homes more frequently to connect with their loved ones — including Richie. The 21-year-old model was spotted in Malibu walking with two of her friends on May 19. The LA native wore a colorful athleisure ensemble featuring a two-tone sweatshirt from LIVINCOOL — a loungewear brand that’s also been seen on Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski, and Elsa Hosk — along with lavender bike shorts. Richie made her look social distancing-approved with a black trucker hat, sunglasses, socks, and face mask. But to complete her ensemble, she opted for the $165 TechLoom Phantom sneakers from APL.

ANDR / BACKGRID ANDR / BACKGRID

Richie’s APL sneakers are made using a knit grid pattern, which was designed to move with your feet as you walk, run, or work out — which means they’ll be some of the most comfortable shoes you’ll wear outside of your house. Style them like Richie for a quick stroll outside or wear them for your next at-home sweat session.

Perhaps you’ve already noticed, but the model’s been on a roll when it comes to dressing up her sweats during quarantine. Earlier this week, the star sported a one-shoulder crop top with simple black sweatpants and slippers for a low-key visit with a friend. And if her latest outfit is any indication, she’s taking on the stay at home mandate in style.

If you want to create Richie’s look for your next outing, scroll down to shop her sneakers and the rest of her outfit below.