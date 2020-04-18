Every summer, it's important to have one easy staple piece on hand to brave those unbearably hot days. Luckily, the most practical of all, the simple white tank top, happens to be making a huge comeback this season — and all the top fashion girls have been test-driving the trend a few months early. With so many cuts and textures on offer, there's tons to sift through — so TZR plucked the seven top styles making the rounds today, with tanks at every price point to make getting the style yourself *so* easy.

One of the punchiest looks of the season is the racerback, a Rachel-Green-approved staple that's receiving an update by way of its ultra-high neckline. Or, go for one of the thousand ribbed tanks on offer, which can be shopped in two different ways. To call on the viral loungewear set look, shop in a roomier knit fit; or, go for a body-hugging tank that tucks cleanly into jeans. There's also Vince's square neckline tank, whose elastic bandage straps give that perfect lift to the torso. For those who love print mixing, there's key pieces ahead — including Kaia Gerber's new favorite, Fleur du Mal.

No matter your preference, there's something for everyone ahead. So, continue below to see how Instagram's It-girls are styling the trend; then, try it yourself.