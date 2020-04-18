7 Best Simple White Tank Tops For Summer — & How All The Fashion Girls Are Wearing Them
Every summer, it's important to have one easy staple piece on hand to brave those unbearably hot days. Luckily, the most practical of all, the simple white tank top, happens to be making a huge comeback this season — and all the top fashion girls have been test-driving the trend a few months early. With so many cuts and textures on offer, there's tons to sift through — so TZR plucked the seven top styles making the rounds today, with tanks at every price point to make getting the style yourself *so* easy.
One of the punchiest looks of the season is the racerback, a Rachel-Green-approved staple that's receiving an update by way of its ultra-high neckline. Or, go for one of the thousand ribbed tanks on offer, which can be shopped in two different ways. To call on the viral loungewear set look, shop in a roomier knit fit; or, go for a body-hugging tank that tucks cleanly into jeans. There's also Vince's square neckline tank, whose elastic bandage straps give that perfect lift to the torso. For those who love print mixing, there's key pieces ahead — including Kaia Gerber's new favorite, Fleur du Mal.
No matter your preference, there's something for everyone ahead. So, continue below to see how Instagram's It-girls are styling the trend; then, try it yourself.
Ribbed White Tank Top
The ribbed trend is leading the way this season, making it first in line for a review — the exact tank above, as worn by Olivia Lopez, is from Vince — and it's currently available for $110 on Neiman Marcus. For a roomier silhouette with a surprising neckline, try The Range's iteration.
Racerback White Tank Top
This off-duty top dates back to the early '90s, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon. The top above is by The Line By K, and retails for just $79 — or, try Agolde's rib tank for $68 on Revolve.
White Tank Top With A Square Neckline
The square bandage tank look is always polished, wearing well under a blazer or on its own with Bermuda shorts. A.L.C. has tons of versions at every length, or, try Vince's crisp version.
Spaghetti-Strapped White Tank Top
This slinky piece is a loungewear staple, and it's perfect for building a paper-thin tan line through those sunny days ahead.
Printed White Tank Top
If wearing prints at all times is simply in your DNA, the above make is a remixed version of the spaghetti strap cami, and still ticks a box with the white top trend.
Asymmetrical White Tank Top
Asymmetrical one-shoulder tops first emerged in the '80s, and they're just as chic today. For an on-duty version of the above top, shop the styles ahead from Rosetta Getty and Leith.
Biker Tank Top
Last but not least, this roomy hero tank is sure to be a mainstay in your wardrobe. The edgy style works well with all denim wares, as well as a chic miniskirt.