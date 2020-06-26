Nothing dispels gloomy days like some emergent baby news — especially when it comes from one of Hollywood's favorite darlings. After days of mounting rumors, it's official: Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, whom she has been dating privately for a year-plus now. And, as you can imagine, the internet is rejoicing.

The news was confirmed on Jun. 26, in the comments section of an Instagram post by Roberts' mom, Kelly Cunningham. A commenter inquired, "Kelly is emma [sic] pregnant?????," to which Cunningham replied "Yes!! <3." The news comes just a year after the news of Roberts' split from Evan Peters, longtime boyfriend and fiancé. In March 2019, a source close to Roberts told E! that the two were "definitely taking space from each other right now." The same source confirmed that she and Hedlund were "exploring a relationship" around the same time, though things hadn't yet turned serious.

Since then, the two have kept their relationship decidedly low-key, apart from holding hands in public every now and again. Their skill for flying under the radar has left the masses wondering how much of Roberts' maternity style the world will get to relish in. It-girls are no stranger to keeping their pregnancy more private — Gigi Hadid's has been extraordinarily low-key, now falling some 28 weeks into her pregnancy. Before that, Kylie Jenner famously concealed hers for all three trimesters.

But, if this month is any consolation, we may be in luck — just recently, Roberts was spotted wearing By Far boots and a babydoll dress on a solo coffee run. And, throughout quarantine, the 29-year-old actor has been super active on Instagram, posting one cozy look after the next, including the H&M knit set that sold out instantly. She's been taking to her IG stories to share some of her favorite pieces, including this breezy marigold summer dress, which she styled to perfection with a sun hat and a matching pair of pointed-toe flats. No matter how her style changes, it's sure to be good — so be sure to keep eyes on Roberts' instagram for swoon-worthy, baby bump-rearing looks.