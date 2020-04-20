Despite the current slow-down in street style, some celebs are proving to be reliable sources for fashion inspiration while in quarantine — and the American Horror Story actor is one of them. Most recently, Emma Roberts stepped out wearing a Louis Vuitton bag that's at the top of our spring wishlist. A new mini spin on the iconic Speedy silhouette, the Speedy BB bag debuted for Spring/Summer 2020 season and is available in a few different colorways — and it's already selling out.

While on an Apr. 16 supplies run with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, Roberts wore the accessory with an equally chic outfit. Even better, the actor shared the deets on her full look on Instagram. For denim, she went with a pair of Re?Done Straight-Leg Jeans; though they may be one of the brand's one-of-a-kind styles, she may have also cut the ankle herself for a distressed vibe. She paired the denim with Vince Camuto snake-effect slingbacks, as well as a pom-pom embellished knit top that's on super-sale at Nordstrom Rack. She finished the look with a floral beret from the brand Paris Georgia.

The 29-year-old tagged her stylist pals Elkin in the 'fit pic, so her look is definitely celeb-stylist approved.

COURTESY OF BACKGRID

The actor has certainly mastered the art of making even the most simple of casual outfits appear elevated. In this case, however, the trick is in the accessories: Specifically that dreamy crossbody she's sporting.

A spin on the label's iconic Speedy, which usually comes in LV's signature Monogram canvas, the BB feels at once both modern and reminiscent of decades past. Its thick corded strap also offers an unexpected touch. Though her exact LV bag is sold out online, you can input your info to be notified of restocks. And as for the rest of Roberts' look, shop below.

