This spring your calendar may not have as many picnics or park days on it as you're used to, but that doesn't mean you can't break out an outfit worthy of such occasions. Gone are the moments spent bundling up in your coziest knits and fleece-lined loungewear. Instead, the time has come to throw on the lighter pieces in your closet and get yourself a healthy dose of sunshine and Vitamin D. If you’ve put your heavier items in storage for the year, odds are there are a few empty spots in your closet for something else — and if you want to add an airy, lightweight piece into the mix, Emma Roberts' breezy dress might be just what you’re looking for.

While many have opted for cozy sweatpants and polished loungewear pieces during quarantine, Roberts has taken a different approach to dressing for her time at home. The 29-year-old American Horror Story star has been documenting her quarantine outfits with the world through her Instagram stories while also giving her fans a look into her closet.

Typically speaking, Roberts has often crafted her chic looks — on and off the red carpet — with the help of her stylists and longtime friends, sisters Brit Hines and Kara Smith. However, as she’s been sheltering in place, she’s also created equally chic looks of her own — one of which includes the Luna Tiered Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress by Sea (which happens to be on sale for $130).

If you’re looking for a simple ensemble to throw on at a moment’s notice, take a cue from Roberts with Sea’s minimalist-approved sundress. Style it like the actor, who wore the vibrant maxi dress on April 26 with a wide-brim straw hat and oversized cat-eye sunglasses. Roberts also added feminine pointed-toe flats to her ensemble, giving her dress an elegant, polished touch.

Another way you could style this effortless piece is with a pair of minimalist leather strap sandals for a classic ensemble that’ll work for running errands or leisurely walks for fresh air. You can also wear this summery dress with a light denim jacket over your shoulders and sleek sneakers if you want a more casual look.

Regardless of how you choose to style it, this dress will be a spring and summer staple in your closet. If you’re ready to add this easy, everyday piece into your wardrobe, shop Roberts' dress below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.