After three months of self-isolation under your belt, odds are you’ve mastered the art of creating the perfect quarantine look — especially now that there’s a virtually endless amount of stylish face masks to wear. And as restrictions begin to lift, with reasons to leave the house expanded to eating out, shopping, and other activities, it’s likely you’re ready to start wearing clothes that don’t fall in the loungewear category. But if you’re reacquainting yourself with the act of putting together a head-to-toe ensemble and need some inspiration, take a look at how Emma Roberts styled her By Far boots for a simple summer outfit.

Typically speaking, you might consider a pair of classic black ankle boots for the fall and winter months, rather than summer. However, like skinny jeans, a crisp button-down shirt, or a tailored blazer, black ankle boots reign among the classics — which means they’ll look good at any time of year. That said, how you style them from season to season will change along with the weather — and if you’re looking for a stylish way to wear them on the cooler days of summer, Roberts will give you a laidback look you’ll never want to take off.

The 29-year-old actor was spotted earlier this month wearing the Bruna Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots — which are currently on sale for $292.50— with a breezy black striped maxi dress in Los Angeles. Roberts kept her outfit streamlined with other black accessories, like the $365 Petit Alistair bag from Clare V. and the $645 Hanalei S sunglasses from Mr. Leight, finishing it off with a floral print face mask.

For the days when putting together a full ensemble feels like too much, Roberts’ look is the example to follow. An airy dress will not only keep you cool on the warmer days but will also give you maximum comfort when jeans feel too restricting, while a pair of sleek leather boots will dress up your outfit in mere seconds.

While this isn’t the first time Roberts donned a summery maxi dress in the season, the actor’s latest look proves that not all summer looks have to be filled with color — and even when they’re not, they’ll still look as chic as ever.

If you want to channel Roberts the next time you leave the house, scroll down to shop her outfit below.