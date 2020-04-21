As the masses continue to stay home, Instagram has resultantly become the new breeding ground for all the best fashion moments. Scores of celebs are cozying up to the platform (literally) to showcase their personal style, with ribbed knits and silky pajamas occupying much of the current real estate. Emma Roberts' loungewear set was the latest ensemble to make a splash — and it's far more affordable than you'd think.

On Monday, Roberts retreated into the outdoors for an ultra-cozy selfie, which featured not one, but two H&M loungewear essentials. The first was the cap-sleeved knit top, whose roomy fit provides a welcomed alternative to everyone's favorite oversized T-shirt. Matching the top, Roberts donned her rib-knit pants, which boast a flared hemline and the same ultra-soft texture. If you're ready to take a break from your usual sweats and leggings, these comfy pants offer a luxe alternative.

To add dimension to the ochre-hued look, Roberts layered a washed yellow coat over it all. Playing with the power of color for a high-impact selfie, the jacket was the perfect choice to sync the look up with the flowers and lemon tree behind her. And, last but not least, her lace-up square-toed shoes are offering all the encouragement needed to ditch indoor/outdoor slippers for your next stroll outside.

With so much to draw from, it's no surprise that the set is flying off e-shelves — the top has already sold out, and the bottom is well on its way. As is in H&M's DNA, the brand serves on-trend styles for a fraction of the price — and these are no exception. The bottoms are available for $34.99, and the top alternative is even better — at just $17.99.

You too, can incorporate surprising finishing touches like Roberts': just tie in your favorite light spring jacket (color pops encouraged) and a pair of maximalist shoes, as to add dimension to the look. Overall, there's tons of ways to approach the look — so getting your own set while it lasts is key. Shop the staple pieces below, as well as a few similar styles, should the bottom-half sell out as quickly as the top did.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.