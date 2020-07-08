When trying to decide what to do next with your home decor, why not research some of the most beautiful and inspirational spaces in the history of architecture and design? You may think that such places are too aspirational to serve as your next muse, but as one luxury online marketplace recently proved, you can not only bring some of the most stylish rooms of the past into modern day, but you can actually get your hands on pieces that bring the desired vibe into your own home. One such space? Designer Yves Saint Laurent's home as reimagined by Los Angeles based design firm Romanek Design Studio, a project dreamed up by the team at 1stdibs.

Gathering the finest furniture, art, and accent pieces from all over the globe — which they do by working with an impressive roster of dealers, shops, and galleries — 1stdibs recently tapped 10 different designers to virtually recreate 10 iconic spaces: the living room in Côte d'Azur's Villa Santo Sospir, the courtyard at École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris, Yves Saint Laurent's grand salon, the loft at Casa Batlló in Barcelona as well as YSL's Tangier bedroom, the Barcelona Pavilion, the Forum Baths in Pompeii, Nelson Rockefeller's NYC living room, the Lansdowne dining room at the Met in NYC, and the Grand Staircase in Presidential Suite at the Greenbrier in West Virginia. Each of these was reinterpreted for contemporary living, but with the essence of the place in mind, and the designers pulled specific pieces from the site, which customers can purchase to get the look.

Each chosen room decidedly has its own appeal, but Yves Saint Laurent's salon (designed by Jacques Grange), from the duplex he shared in Paris with partner Pierre Bergé, was a particular standout to designer Brigette Romanek. With wood-paneled walls, animal prints, fine art, and sculptural furniture pieces, the space was decidedly maximalist. However, Romanek opted for a more minimalist approach while still focusing on the room's most statement making elements, as well as the goal of making it just as much of a place to entertaining.

In her virtual version, Romanek was sure to include eye-catching works of art as well as furniture pieces just as worthy of a place in a museum (including a Roy Lichtenstein painting and a Pierre Paulin chair), all pulled from 1stdibs' list of offerings. While these specific finds are decidedly bigger investments, there's still much inspiration to be gleaned from this imaginative project — as well as the original space. Ahead, check out some of the site's goods that can help you get the designer's aesthetic in your own living room and head here to see the breakdown of all 10 spaces. At very least, let these serve as ideas for similar styles that suit your budget.

