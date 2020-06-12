You don't have to be an art aficionado — or a millionaire — to start collecting pieces that will give your walls new life. Obviously, art is such a personal thing to purchase, so it's worth taking the time to find exactly what suits your space as well as your interests. But one thing that shouldn't stop you from shopping is price. With a ton of affordable online wall art shops, you can find some stunning pieces without having to break the bank.

Whether you're starting a collection or just wanting to get your hands on that one perfect print to complete you bedroom decor, there are a handful of shops online that can help get you started, even if you're on a strict budget. And with the variety they offer, it's not just the right price you'll be able to find, but a style, color scheme, or specific artist that suits your greatest wall art desires.

Some of these online shops offer a wide variety, while others have a carefully curated (yet wonderfully diverse) artist roster. Some specialize in offering trend-focused styles while others are the perfect place to pick up vintage prints. So no matter what it is your looking for — or what budget you've set aside, you'll likely meet your perfect match at one of the seven shops ahead.

Society6

Society6 is a comprehensive art site, which besides offering pieces to hang on your wall sells prints on mugs, rugs, shower curtains and more. But if it's wall art you're in search of, you can find unframed prints here starting around $15. And the site also makes tracking down that perfect piece easy, by letting you search sections like photography, pattern, graphic design, vintage, and color scheme.

Spacey Studios

Founder Kate Hoffman started Spacey Studios with the goal of help anyone become a collector, regardless of budget. With a highly curated selection of artists, the site offers a variety of abstract, illustrative, and photographic works to choose from, with prints starting around $150.

Minted

Specializing in paper goods (like invitations and stationary), Minted is also a great place to find affordable wall art. Narrow your search by style, shape, type, color, and series, then select your perfect piece — which could cost under $25.

Jungalow

Founded by Justina Blakeney, Jungalow features an array of vibrant home decor essentials, including stunning wall art. Created by Blakeney herself or other artists in her network, these masterpieces are compiled of watercolor, gouache, collage, and pen on paper and explore themes of identity and togetherness.

Saatchi Art

Got a bit more to spend? Try this fine art site, which has a slew of prints and original pieces under $500.

Etsy

For vintage prints and crafty pieces, it's hard to beat Etsy for finds under $25.

Tappan Collective

Though the curated art collective varies in price points, you can actually shop a ton of prints and photos for under $300 — by some of the most up-and-coming artists, nonetheless.