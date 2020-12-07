2020 isn't a total wash — it happens to be the year that so many people at long last came to know and appreciate the talents of Schitt's Creek creator Dan Levy (and he's got the Emmys to prove it). Beyond his skills as a writer, director, and actor, this rising star has also proven himself as a style icon, so when Etsy published a curated collection of Dan Levy-approved holiday gift ideas, it seemed like a no-brainer for finding chic presents for anyone on your list — especially all those Schitt's Creek fans.

This holiday season, Etsy has tapped a number of influential folks — from Tieghan Gerard to Whoopi Goldberg — to comb through the online marketplace's selection of largely handmade and artisanal goods and share their favorite finds. As an advocate for diversity, Levy specifically choose gift ideas by LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC brands and makers. “I hope this guide inspires buyers to shop from diverse, small businesses, who need our support more than ever this holiday season,” he says in a press release..

Levy's crop of beautifully designed gifts includes everything from home decor finds (think African print blankets and Batik throw pillows) to chic pet products, so there's pretty much something for every type of person you could be shopping for. Got a foodie on your list? A box of chocolate lollipops or maple almond butter cookies will satisfy a sweet tooth in the most gourmet way. And lovers of David Rose's signature style will appreciate the fact that a black velour pullover and oversized coat made the list as well. When in doubt, a stylish mug always makes for a great gift and this curated collection includes an especially handsome one.

Items in Levy's gift guide range from under $5 (for a cute card) to $775 (a custom gold animal ring) with plenty of options around the $10 to $20 mark. Ahead are 10 highlights from the collection that will hopefully help you knock out the rest of your shopping list. Given the buzz the star has at the moment, these items are bound to sell quickly, so if you see something that's perfect for your loved one (or yourself!), you may want to grab it now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.