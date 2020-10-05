For those of you anxious to fast forward through 2020, you probably don't need another reason to start getting ready for the holidays now. But if you do, here are a few: Connecting with loved ones far away through cards and gifts, making your home space even cozier, and indulging in all the signature smells and flavors of the season — all of which can be made easier (and more stylish) with the help of the new Etsy x Half Baked Harvest collection.

Following similar collabs with tastemakers such as Tan France and Tia Mowry, the beloved resource for artisanal and vintage goods most recently teamed up with author and recipe developer, entertaining expert, and Half Baked Harvest creator Tieghan Gerard to create a limited edition of kitchen tools and accessories, holiday decor, paper goods, and more that are sure to get you into the spirit — ready or not.

Etsy and Gerard gathered 12 artisans and included goods that embodied the rustic-chic style that's synonymous with the culinary influencer's baking style — plus some subtly seasonal flair. Think linen oven mitts, pot holders, and tea towels in forest green and oatmeal hues, ornaments that double as gift tags in the shape of stand mixers and whisks, candles in deliciously festive fragrances (Holiday Cocoa and Gingerbread Latte), and sweet, simple packaging for all those cookies you'll inevitably be baking.

Items in the collection range from $20 to $100, so it's also a great place to find affordable gifts for the baking enthusiast in your life (even if it's yourself). But much like a batch of treats made from one of Gerard's recipes (glazed brown sugar maple cookies, anyone?), the items will be snatched up fast — and some are already sold out. So if you can't wait to get the holidays started in your household, stock up on cards, gifts, cooking accoutrements, and more from this sweet collaboration now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.