Your furry sidekick is a friend — not a fashion accessory — but thankfully more and more brands have started popping up that allow you both to live your most chic lives as you walk, play, and otherwise share your space together. Such stylish pet products are the perfect options for those cat and dog parents who seek minimalism (or, in some cases, artsy maximalism) over novelty/cutesy toys, clothes, collars, and so on.

Just like your four-legged friend enhances your life, his or her accessories should enhance your home — not completely overwhelm it. It used to be that you'd have to keep your pet goods hidden away, as to not clutter or take away from your carefully curated decor, but the market is now reflecting the needs of owners who want toys, bowls, beds, and more that work seamlessly with their style. A leather leash with a handle that looks more like jewelry? A crate you don't have to camouflage when you have guests over? These and more seriously stylish products for your pet have arrived — and they're so good, you'll wish the brands made stuff for human, too. That said, though the 14 products ahead are specifically designed for your animal friends, you'll get to reap some of the style benefits by proxy.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Stylish Pet Products: Wild One Walk Kits

Clean, simple, and functional are the three words that best describe the goods from this pet essentials brand that specializes in minimalist walking kits that will make you even more excited to take your pup on a stroll.

Stylish Pet Products: Boo Oh Leashes

This Seattle-based pet lifestyle brand is obsessed with details and it shows: Just check out the bracelet-like handle and fine Italian leather of its Lumi leash.

Stylish Pet Products: Max Bone Apparel

For a pet that's dressed as well as you are (or at least would like to be), this company has the chunky sweaters, puffy coats, and more looks that are so on-trend, plus food, toys, beds, wellness products, and more. You can even match with your pup on walks with a mask and bandana set.

Stylish Pet Products: Cat Person Bowls & Beds

In addition to delivering wholesome food for your cat, Cat Person also offers artsy-cool bowls and beds that just might be your new favorite decor items.

Stylish Pet Products: Fable Crates & Toys

Minimally designed crates, toys, walking sets, and more make this modern brand appeal to so many pet parents.

Stylish Pet Products: Cat Haus Toys

Funkier home decor lovers will go nuts for this Portland-based brand's colorful, quirky cat scratchers/toys.

Stylish Pet Products: Frenchie Bulldog Comfort Harnesses

Keeping your pet as well-accessorized as you are is important. Frenchie Bulldog understands this ethos, creating stylish harnesses and apparel that not only keep your furry friend looking good, but also keep them comfy and safe with its soft and flexible materials.