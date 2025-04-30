Quietly tucked away in the middle of the jungle lies the Coppola family’s best-kept secret. At least, one of them, anyway. While many of us know the famous crew as prestigious filmmakers, I was both surprised and delighted to learn that they also moonlight as hospitality gurus, owning and managing a suite of beautiful properties around the world called the Family Coppola Hideaways. From Argentina and Italy to Belize, you can choose to experience what the family has to offer at beautiful, serene locations that don’t feel like your typical resort.

I recently had the privilege of visiting the family’s Belize property Blancaneaux Lodge for a week and it was one of the most memorable trips I’ve ever taken. For starters, it’s located smack dab in the middle of the rainforest, giving it a special, close-to-nature feel you can’t find anywhere else. It’s the perfect way to experience the culture of Belize if you like a more boutique-style property that is still in close proximity to the local community. I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my trip — from the property’s amenities and stunning landscape to the food and wellness offerings. Ahead, everything you need to know about this distinguished lodge.

Blancaneaux Lodge

The Property

With a total of seven locations around the world, every Coppola family hideaway is totally unique. Each is molded to its surroundings and Blancaneaux Lodge is no different in that it deeply immerses you in the Amazon rainforest it’s embedded in. Francis Ford Coppola visited Belize in the early ‘80s and fell in love with the abandoned property there, remotely located deep in the Belizean mountains. He turned it into a private family retreat and eventually opened it to the public in 1993, creating a 20-room luxury resort. Surrounded by sparkling waterfalls and lush greenery, there’s an immediate sense of serenity and privacy upon entry. As a fast-paced city dweller, I was drawn to the quiet and relaxing environment. I knew I was in for an experience when it took about two hours to get there from Belize’s Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport. Nestled amongst the foliage of Mountain Pine Ridge Reserve, guests are literally lulled to sleep every night to the sounds of the rainforest.

Decked in Guatemalan décor, the property itself is a sight to behold. There are a variety of suites to stay in, from garden-view cabanas to two-bedroom villas and cottages. No matter where you choose to stay, each dwelling makes you feel like you’re in your own private home. My accommodations included a beautiful view of Blancaneaux Lodge’s largest waterfall and had easy access to every restaurant on the property.

(+) Blancaneaux Lodge (+) Blancaneaux Lodge INFO 1/2

Although the resort is a bit more remote, there’s no lack of activities to plan. The onsite staff can plan out a customized itinerary, no matter your interests. From horseback riding to visiting the Mayan ruins, they’ll personally make sure your visit to Belize is unforgettable (special shoutout to the property’s general manager Bernie for making my stay especially eventful). And if you don’t see yourself leaving the property, no worries: everything you need to lounge and relax is right at your fingertips. Blancaneaux Lodge features two swimming pools, three restaurants, a spa, and even horse stables.

The Food

Another feature worth talking about is the dining. As previously mentioned, the lodge boasts three onsite restaurants, including Montagna Ristorante, which draws on the Coppola family’s history in the southern region of Basilicata, Italy. While you can expect classic favorites like pizza margherita, it also features other mouth-watering dishes from the Coppola family recipe book.

For a more communal experience, there’s the Garden Spot restaurant, where you can dine on a three-course vegetarian meal, featuring vegetables from the property’s organic garden (you can tour the grounds prior to your meal while sipping on a freshly made cocktail).

Lastly, the lodge’s poolside restaurant Guatemaltecqua allows you to experience the cooking of Guatemala, which draws on Mexican, Caribbean, and Mayan traditions. According to the property’s site, some menu highlights include salpicon, a dish of shredded or diced beef, flavored with citrus elements like sour orange as well as cilantro.

The Spa

The lodge’s Waterfall Spa features an open-air layout, allowing the breeze from the rainforest to envelope you in tranquility. While the space specializes in Thai massage (at the specific request of Francis Ford Coppola), there’s a variety of treatments and experiences to choose from that harness the power of local botanicals and ingredients, from body scrubs and wraps to decadent massages and facials.

For my treatment, I opted for the Stress Recovery Wrap, Scrub, and Massage, which starts with a rich coffee scrub and is followed by a herbal tea and honey wrap sealed by a thermal blanket to allow for deeper absorption and detoxification. A luxurious essential oil massage follows, leaving you in the ultimate state of relaxation. After treatment, a complimentary cup of tea is served which can be enjoyed on the deck of the spa.

The Takeaway

While buzzy, tourist-loved resorts certainly have their appeal and conveniences, experiencing a destination like Belize in such a unique and remote space as Blancaneaux Lodge makes for a truly memorable getaway. If quiet luxury had a travel equivalent, this property would be it.

While the property’s atmosphere is enough to mesmerize you, another crucial component to my trip was the lodge’s outstanding staff. They truly take care of every single detail of your stay, from check-in to check-out. (For example, the staff knew my flight home was at a particularly early hour, so they checked in with me the night before to offer my breakfast to-go as they knew I would be checking out in the wee hours of the morning.)

Overall, if you’re looking for a unique, luxury travel experience, this property is a can’t-miss. Belize is a country rich in history and culture and one to add to your bucket list for 2025. I personally am now adding the Coppola’s other properties to my future travel plans, hoping to relive the magic of my Blancaneaux visit.