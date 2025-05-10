There’s just something about warmer weather that tends to beg for brighter, bolder, nail styles. Could it be the way certain colors look against sun-kissed skin? Or perhaps it’s their association to tropical landscapes. That said, neon manis aren’t the only way to transition your nail looks for the sunny season ahead — although it does tend to be a favorite for trendsetters like Hailey Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyla. There’s actually quite the spectrum of styles when it comes to celebrity summer nails, from subtle to statement making, so who better to turn to for inspiration than A-listers?

As summer approaches, you can expect to see your favorite stars bringing back nail trends from the past — like jelly nails and fruit motifs — that just work so well this time of year. And then there are the seasonless looks that are getting the summer treatment: think florescent French tips or mismatched rainbow chrome. What’s more, some of the celeb go-tos for spring will be sticking around for the summer, too (looking at you, milky nails). There’s truly something for everyone—even those who can’t seem to break out of their basic nudes.

To get your mood board going, we’ve curated a series of summer nail looks, courtesy of celebs who don’t mess around when it comes to their manis. Find the one that best suits you and get a jump start on the sizzling season ahead.

Sky Blue

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Call it sky blue, call it “blueberry milk.” Either way, this creamy, light-yet-bright blue shade that had a major moment last summer is back again this year — and it’s already earned the stamp of approval from celebs like Zendaya and Sabrina Carpenter.

Hot Pink Jelly

New flash: Not all jelly nails are subtle. When paired with a bright color, like Megan Thee Stallion’s hot pink mani, it can make a major statement. This one feels so juicy, like a tropical punch.

Highlighter Yellow

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sticking with the brighter, bolder theme, Tyla’s lemon sorbet nails may have made their debut in spring, but they’re prime for hot weather wear. Expect to see this shade all over celebs this summer.

Green & Gold

These days, the Rhode founder mostly sticks to low-key manis, like a sheer glazed pink or nudes. But warmer seasons tend to bring out her more daring side. Enter her neon green and gold nails from Coachella 2023. The acidic color gets a luxe touch with metallic gold veins for an unexpected, but totally summer-approved style.

Coral

Jenner always changes her mani to match her mood, which has resulted in a wide array of nail looks from super subtle to totally over-the-top. This soft coral color landed somewhere in between. Brighter than her go-to nude, but not as flashy as the cherry reds and neons she’s worn in summers past, it fits the season’s beachy-cool brief so beautifully.

Creamy Nude

There are so many different ways to do a nude nail. For Steinfeld, summer calls for one that’s as near a match to your skin tone as possible for a sexy, seamless, and elongated effect.

Neon French Tips

Matchy-matchy nails will continue their moment this summer. Kaling tried it out by combining two other nail trends — neons and French tips — in this look created by manicurist-to-the-stars Thuy Nguyen.

Lavender Milk

Selena Gomez was an early adopter of the “lavender milk nail” craze that’s peaking just in time for summer. Yes, pastels are typically reserved for spring, but this creamy, ethereal color will be sticking around next season, too.

Rainbow Cat Eye

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Why choose one bold color when you could choose five? Celebrity nail artist Michelle Humphrey gave Rita Ora this rainbow cat eye mani that’s a multitude of trends in one. Perfect for an outdoor music festival or anywhere that calls for playful summer style.

Itty Bitty Berry

Expect to see a resurgence of the “farmer’s market” mani from last summer. For the subtlest take on the trend, try something like this teeny raspberry design Betina Goldstein created on Zoë Kravitz.