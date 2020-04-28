The truth is that effortless dressing can, in fact, take a lot of effort. For those looking for some exciting ways to reimagine their go-to unfussy ensemble, look to the celebrities that have been turning out (even while recently staying home) in one off-duty duty look after the next. Dakota Johnson's 3-Piece outfit formula, in particular, is an easy combo you can copy with what's already in your wardrobe.

On Apr. 25, the actor stepped out for a grocery run in Malibu with partner Chris Martin, tapping the summer's biggest soon-to-be trends for the occasion. Beyond her scrunchie-bound hair, Johnson slid on a pair of her favorite chunky Gucci sunglasses, an unsurprising choice based on her years-long relationship with the brand. For a top, she reached for a simple white tank, which is slated to be a staple this summer among Influencers the world over. As for trousers, she went with Apiece Apart's railroad-striped denim pant, whose print clashed subtly with her checked slip-ons. The easy footwear choice from Vans is one of just a few staple shoes that Johnson holds abreast, alongside chunky loafers and dad sneakers, both of which tend to be, of course, Gucci. Overall, the look ticks all the usual boxes — effortless, polished, and, lucky for you, so easy to recreate.

While Johnson's favorites are always quick to disappear from shelves, the key pieces from this look are, surprisingly, still in stock. You can pick up the beloved vans from Nordstrom's site for just $49.95 — and, with staying power that's been carefully documented, the shoe is well worth the small investment. For her pinstriped pants, Shopbop has them in stock now, for $295. With luxury houses like Gucci, it's often best to go right to the source — and, luckily, these sunnies are in stock right on their site, for $450. As for her simple tank, Reformation's Milly Tank Top offers a close alternate, and it's just $38.

Continue ahead to shop the full look, and be sure to keep an eye on Johnson for more demure outfits: