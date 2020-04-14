Dakota Johnson Wearing Dad Sneakers And Jeans Is Proof This "Ugly" Trend Isn't Over Yet
You've probably noticed the resurgence of "ugly" design trends over the last few years. There's been the resurgence of chunky, weird furniture, which GQ deemed heaven-sent just weeks ago and runways filled with chunky shoes and oversized outerwear. And while in some ways, the appetite for oversized, balloon-like sneakers has cooled, a recent snap of Dakota Johnson wearing dad sneakers with jeans proves that the style is here to stay. And better yet: her laid-back outfit takes only three steps to recreate, and every piece happens to be shoppable right now.
On Monday, Apr. 13, the actor stepped out in a relaxed yet trendy look that mixed designer pieces in an understated way. Johnson chose a graphic hoodie from Free & Easy — a streetwear brand that's born in Johnson's hometown: LA — with relaxed Levis' x RE/DONE jeans in a light wash with a tear at the knee. For a cool twist, she added a pair of bulky Gucci sneakers in a mix of lime green, gunmetal, and black hues. Over her eyes, she wore a pair of chunky black Tom Ford frames — a more surprising silhouette for the brand, who's known for their lightweight, wire-rimmed eyewear. Altogether, the ensemble put a youthful spin on the "dad" look, while also staying true to her personal style.
Johnson has been a long time fan of Gucci, and a muse to creative director Alessandro Michele. She wore a sequined, bleeding-heart frock from the designer to the Met Gala, and is constantly spotted in the label's signature horsebit loafers — her go-to for a casual day of errands. The brand's maximalist aesthetic is a near-perfect fit for the dad trend, which relishes in garish hues and sporty detailing. By styling the shoe with a pair of vintage, wear-everywhere jeans, she balances out the trendy with something a bit more relaxed.
To shop all the pieces from Johnson's ensemble (including Gucci sneakers, whose laces can be subbed out for darker ones like hers), continue ahead.