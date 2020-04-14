You've probably noticed the resurgence of "ugly" design trends over the last few years. There's been the resurgence of chunky, weird furniture, which GQ deemed heaven-sent just weeks ago and runways filled with chunky shoes and oversized outerwear. And while in some ways, the appetite for oversized, balloon-like sneakers has cooled, a recent snap of Dakota Johnson wearing dad sneakers with jeans proves that the style is here to stay. And better yet: her laid-back outfit takes only three steps to recreate, and every piece happens to be shoppable right now.

On Monday, Apr. 13, the actor stepped out in a relaxed yet trendy look that mixed designer pieces in an understated way. Johnson chose a graphic hoodie from Free & Easy — a streetwear brand that's born in Johnson's hometown: LA — with relaxed Levis' x RE/DONE jeans in a light wash with a tear at the knee. For a cool twist, she added a pair of bulky Gucci sneakers in a mix of lime green, gunmetal, and black hues. Over her eyes, she wore a pair of chunky black Tom Ford frames — a more surprising silhouette for the brand, who's known for their lightweight, wire-rimmed eyewear. Altogether, the ensemble put a youthful spin on the "dad" look, while also staying true to her personal style.

CREDIT BAM/LESE / BACKGRID

Johnson has been a long time fan of Gucci, and a muse to creative director Alessandro Michele. She wore a sequined, bleeding-heart frock from the designer to the Met Gala, and is constantly spotted in the label's signature horsebit loafers — her go-to for a casual day of errands. The brand's maximalist aesthetic is a near-perfect fit for the dad trend, which relishes in garish hues and sporty detailing. By styling the shoe with a pair of vintage, wear-everywhere jeans, she balances out the trendy with something a bit more relaxed.

To shop all the pieces from Johnson's ensemble (including Gucci sneakers, whose laces can be subbed out for darker ones like hers), continue ahead.