12 Surprising Indie Brands To Shop At Nordstrom

Few department stores are as reliable for new and attainable fashion and beauty shopping as Nordstrom. The do-it-all mega department store is a one-stop shop for every category — including shoes, contemporary, and ready-to-wear from major brands like Gucci and Prada. Lesser known, however, is the expansive collection of emerging designers that the retailer supports. From Eckhaus Latta to Collina Strada, the list of the best small indie brands at Nordstrom is neither short nor tired. With a handful of names you might not be familiar with, Nordstroms roster of smaller brands proves to be a dependable way to discover a new favorite designer or hidden gem on the site.

If you prefer supporting lesser-known fashion but simply don't have the time to constantly be on the hunt, Nordstrom has you covered. The retailer debuted an online curation (aptly called SPACE) of its favorite designers, both emerging and established — all conveniently compiled in one place.

Though the list is constantly being updated, the current curation includes some names you already know and love, like Marni or Vetements, but also flaunts a slew of brands on the up-and-coming side, like Bella Hadid's favorite menswear brand, BODE.

Ahead, find 12 surprising up-and-coming labels that you can shop at Nordstrom, plus our favorite market picks from each.

Stand Studio Stand originally started as an ode to pure leather pieces at an accessible price. Since then, the brand has expanded across categories and culminated a cult-following of It girls for its unique and edgy designs — and this multi-colored patchwork coat in all-over snake print is precisely both. Angela Snake Print Patchwork Trench Coat $330 $247.50 Stand Studio SEE ON NORDSTROM

Wilhelmina Garcia Created by designer Rocio Canals, Wilhelmenia Garcia is the grown-up version of fun and playful jewelry that you loved as a kid. With ethereal flowers, yin-yangs and animal motifs throughout, the collection is full of of-the-moment pieces you'll love for a long time. Yin Yang Adjustable Y-Necklace $296 $236.80 Wilhelmina Garcia SEE ON NORDSTROM

Collina Strada Hilary Taymour's New York-based brand Collina Strada is teeming with artistic deigns and abstract prints — and the designer is committed to sustainability and radical transparency. Collina Strada specializes in putting a playful spin on core trends, like these biker shorts in a cloud print for a fun take on the seasonal staple. Cloud Print Bike Shorts $135 $101.25 Collina Strada SEE ON NORDSTROM

Area AREA made it into highly coveted territory for its holographic mini dresses and sparkly accessories that have been spotted on fashion girls like Kendall Jenner. The brand has enjoyed its ascend to global recognition for its fusion of feminine and art-focused designs. Crystal Chandelier Fringe Slingback $640 $383.98 Area SEE ON NORDSTROM

Merlette The NYC brand was founded in 2016 by designer Marina Cortbawi, who prioritizes femininity. Its thoughtful garments include voluminous silhouettes and dainty prints to invoke an easy feeling of elegance. Floral Print Puff Sleeve Cotton Shift Dress $460 Merlette SEE ON NORDSTROM

Martine Rose Originally focused in trendy menswear, now both its men's and women's lines are largely genderless, like this retro and nostalgic cartoon-printed pullover. Bongo Cartoon Print Fleece Pullover $435 $326.25 Martine Rose SEE ON NORDSTROM

Eckhaus Latta Co-founded by Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, the bi-coastal brand is already a go-to among fashion's in-crowd. The young label specializes in eclectic in experimental denim and cut-out knits, among other inventive takes on regular silhouettes. Dyed Wide Leg Jeans $375 $281.25 Eckhaus Latta SEE ON NORDSTROM

Khaite In case you forgot, Khaite is the brand behind that iconic Katie Holmes' cardigan and matching bra moment. Evidently, the brand knows its knits and is constantly selling out, thanks to its perfectly minimalist vibe. Beryl Cashmere Maxi Tank Dress $980 Khaite SEE ON NORDSTROM

Ys by Yohji Yamamoto The edgy contemporary brand is a favorite among streetwear lovers, but this deconstructed trench coat would be a hit with just about every trend-forward dresser. Colorblock Trench Coat $2,370 Ys by Yohji Yamamoto SEE ON NORDSTROM

Sophie Buhai The Los Angeles-based designer is a Parsons grad and former co-creative director of Vena Cava, so fittingly, Sophie Buhai's jewelry became an instant hit. This pig-nose link bracelet is one of the brand's best-sellers. Small Circle Link Bracelet $375 Sophie Buhai SEE ON NORDSTROM

Sandy Liang The New York designer most recently made a splash in footwear with a notable collab with Vans. Her namesake label, which often takes on a femme-meets-tomboy vibe, is a result of inspiration from her Chinese roots. This slightly sheer midi dress is an exemplary display of how Liang dutifully combines sultry silhouettes with a more casual feel. Cubes Ruched Side Mesh Midi Dress $395 Sandy Liang SEE ON NORDSTROM