Chunky footwear is everywhere right now, and Dakota Johnson's go-to loafers shoes are no exception. The star's latest pair was given the unofficial 2020 treatment. Keeping in theme with her love for all things Gucci, Johnson's newest style is not only on-trend, but stays loyal to her personal brand.

On Mar. 11, Johnson slipped on the shoe for her stroll out in Los Angeles, along with an ensemble that was just as stylish. While this exact silhouette is totally sold out everywhere, there are more similar designs on offer than ever, so getting the look is easier than you'd think. And when it comes to styling them for yourself, following Johnson's lead is a great place to start.

This is far from Johnson's first appearance in loafers — just after the New Year, she stepped out in Gucci's Jordaan GG Wool Loafers, which feature a far more low-profile silhouette that's free of the lug-sole that's trending now. At any rate, Johnson's shift to the lug-sole indicates that the style set should follow suit.

For her off-duty appearance, Johnson paired a casual, sorbet-colored tank with a cropped motorcycle jacket, further bidding adieu to asymmetrical leather styles of the past. For pants, she opted for an airy pair of black palazzo trousers, which were cropped to seamlessly reveal her loafers. As always, her accessories were agreeably on point — delicate jewelry, an oversized shoulder bag, and a pair of chunky sunglasses polished off the look. Still, her footwear choice scored the most brownie points, pulling off the lug-sole trend effortlessly.

LESE/Spot /Stoianov / BACKGRID

The horsebit-detailed shoe retails for $950, making it the ideal investment shoe. While you wait for these to restock, there are other shopping options. Plus, it's always a good idea to grab a more price-friendly iteration of the trend first, whenever a new silhouette does emerge, before taking the plunge. Ganni's raised-sole leather loafers are a great cost-effective option and are on sale for just $157. If you're after a splashy color-way like Johnson's, opt for Marni's bottle green thick sole loafers, instead.

Continue ahead for more similar styles, at every price point.