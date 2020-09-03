Even for those who weren't alive during the decade, the '80s always seems to be a touchstone for nostalgic, cool style inspiration. This can be seen in recent fashion trends (scrunchies and smocking anyone?), but now it's also carrying over into home decor categories, too. The latest example of this can be seen in CB2's new fall collection, a collaboration with famed interior designer Kara Mann, who is known for her unexpected, playful edge.

The new collection is the perfect antidote to the usual fall motifs: Warm, earthy colors, heavyweight textiles, and so on. Instead, Mann has taken some of the biggest '80s trends — like polka dots, ruffles, and shiny surfaces — and brought them into the new millennium. In fact, from afar many of the includes pieces appear quite minimalist in comparison to the typical, decidedly maximalist aesthetic of the era, but the whimsical touches keep them from being too basic. For example, rolled arms and pleats on an otherwise simple white sofa, or a catch-all bowl that gives a stylistic nod to oversized bangles.

Mann drew from her old childhood bedroom when dreaming up the collection, which includes furniture, bedding, rugs, lighting, and decorative accessories. She consciously juxtaposed hard and soft, masculine and feminine forms and kept the palette restricted — almost exclusively black-and-white — but with a few touches of silver and blush.

Because of this attention to detail, the collection is actually a lot more versatile than you'd expect for something that's admittedly '80s inspired. Even the most obviously nostalgic pieces — like a fabric-wrapped "Scrunch" lamp or a ruffle-skirted sofa — can still play well with other home decor styles. What also makes it feel accessible is the price point, which is something CB2 prides itself on. Items start at under $50 (for a spotted clear glass vase) and go up to just over $2,000 (for a large shag rug), and even one of the most affordable accessories can make quite the statement in your space.

