Ever since she confirmed her pregnancy earlier this April, Gigi Hadid has been keeping quiet about her journey to motherhood. However, while sharing details on her collaboration with V Magazine — the Gigi Journal — the 25-year-old supermodel also explained why she’s been so private about her maternity life. That said, in the process of giving her devoted fans a sneak peek into her work for the magazine, Gigi Hadid also showed off her baby bump in a cool matching set from Holiday The Label.

“Right now, I just want to experience it,” she shared in an Instagram Live video. “I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about having to look cute or post something.” The model told her followers that she’s been photographing her growing bump to share with her friends and family during her pregnancy. “It’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say ‘Make sure you don’t miss it,” she said. “I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I’m just not rushed to do it.”

Despite her feelings towards publicly sharing her pregnancy, it’s clear that Hadid has taken to maternity style without a hitch. For the video, the mother-to-be looked undoubtedly chic wearing a green and white checkered print from Holiday The Label.

“All I want to wear is loose stuff,” she said of her sartorial choices throughout her pregnancy — and the $160 Pyjama Set from the Australian fashion label is exactly what she needed. The model went on to explain that the set is the only thing she wants to wear because of the drawstring waist to accommodate her body as well as the option to keep the button-down top open. Hadid then turned to the side to show off her bump and said, “There’s my belly, y’all.”

Hadid, who said, “Holiday, if you make these sets in 100 other colors I will take them,” isn’t the only celebrity loving the brand. The label has been a comfortable quarantine favorite among It girls like Camila Mendes and Kourtney Kardashian.

If you want to add a supermodel-approved pajama set to your at-home wardrobe, shop Hadid’s matching set below.