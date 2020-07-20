The 2020 CFDA Awards Nominees Include Household Names And Emerging Designers
In 2020, the usual flow of the fashion industry was disrupted due to the global pandemic. Star-studded red carpets like the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival were canceled, and fashion weeks moved online. But despite the limiting circumstances of Covid-19, the recent ingenuity has proven that fashion has found its way forward. Earlier this year, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced that its awards ceremony, like other major fashion events, was postponed indefinitely. But, now, the CFDA Awards list of 2020 nominees has been released, with a digital award ceremony to follow.
The CFDA is still determined to celebrate the industry’s best designers — even if winners won't be able to walk up to the podium. “In this time of unprecedented challenge and change for our industry, we feel very strongly that it is important to recognize the nominees representing the best of fashion creativity,” CFDA Chairman and nominee Tom Ford shared in a statement. The designer went on to share that the CFDA plans to return to its traditional gatherings in 2021.
The CFDA’s 2020 nominees include industry veterans like The Row’s Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen — who have already won four CFDA awards and are nominated for American Womenswear Designers of the Year as well as American Accessories Designer of the Year — as well as newer names like Emily Adams Bode, who is nominated for American Menswear Designer of the Year for her eponymous label Bode. The Council will also be highlighting emerging designers like Christopher John Rogers (a look from his Fall 2020 collection below), Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and Sarah Staudinger and George of Augusto of the cult-favorite brand STAUD.
In addition to the categories focusing on American designers and brands, the CFDA is adding two new categories: Global Women’s Designer of the Year and Global Men’s Designer of the Year. These awards will celebrate the creative directors behind major labels like Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta’s womenswear and Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton’s menswear.
Steven Kolb — the CFDA’s president and chief executive officer — also shared that the organization will be redirecting efforts typically used for its in-person event to “next generation scholarships and making important changes to bring racial equity to the fashion industry.” This news comes after the CFDA announced its inclusivity initiative, a commitment to create lasting change for racial diversity in the industry.
Scroll down to see the full list of nominees for the 2020 CFDA Awards. Winners will be announced on the CFDA website and social channels on Sept. 14.
American Womenswear Designer of the Year
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Brandon Maxwell
Gabriela Hearst
Marc Jacobs
Tom Ford
American Menswear Designer of the Year
Emily Adams Bode for Bode
Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss
Thom Browne
Todd Snyder
Tom Ford
American Accessories Designer of the Year
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Gabriela Hearst
Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry
Stuart Vevers for Coach
Telfar Clemens for Telfar
American Emerging Designer of the Year
Christopher John Rogers
Kenneth Nicholson
Peter Do
Reese Cooper
Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for STAUD
Global Women's Designer of the Year
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Dries Van Noten
Miuccia Prada for Prada
Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
Rick Owens
Global Men's Designer of the Year
Craig Green
Dries Van Noten
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton