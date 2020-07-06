Every year may usher in a new It bag, but it's not often that a brand's message is just as important as its aesthetic. Such is the case for NYC-based brand Telfar. On July 2, supermodel Bella Hadid carried an orange Telfar Shopping Bag in mini size — a style that has consistently sold out since its 2014 launch. The iconic bag silhouette has become a hallmark for designer Telfar Clemens and is nearly impossible to get a hold of online.

The shopper silhouette, dubbed the "Bushwick Birkin," is embossed with its interlocking TC logo — and has become a widely recognized symbol within the Black fashion community. Carrying the accessory in any of its three sizes or many color variations has become not just a fashion statement, but one of allied activism and support for Black designers. Clemens' most recent bag drop, which included three metallic iterations of the signature silhouette in gold, copper, and cobalt, sold out in 15 minutes. You can sign up for restock notifications on the brand's website, or if you're willing to wait, you can currently pre-order designs from the Fall / Winter 2020 collection on Luisaviaroma (estimated shipment is mid-November as of now) starting at $165 for the small size and up to $263 for its largest iteration, below.

Hadid's bright orange bag was a Telfar exclusive with e-tailer Ssense and is now sold out, however a handful of the brand's ready-to-wear is marked down on Ssense right now.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The model styled the bag with trousers from Denmark-based brand Soulland. The sold-out pants were part of its Fall/Winter 2019 collaboration with Playboy, which references the publication's archives. Though the bottoms are out of stock, custom designer DeadFrens makes similar pieces — all of which are one of a kind. Hadid contrasted the pant's relaxed fit with layered white tops, which you can re-create by layering an off-shoulder long sleeve top like Staple & Hue's ribbed option over the brands best-selling sporty racer-neckline tank top. To finish, try Hadid's white Chuck Taylor's with the brands Renew 70 high-tops made of recycled denim. She completed her final 'fit with a pair of Dmy By Dmy Valentina sunglasses ($140), Luv Aj's Amalfi tube hoops ($55) and an unavailable face mask by Chrome Hearts.

If you're looking to test out Hadid's look, start with Telfar's Shopper Tote before even the pre-order goods sell out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.