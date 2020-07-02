Sometimes all it takes for an overlooked trend to earn your attention is a style star demonstrating the right way to tackle it — and Emily Ratajkowski's bowling shirt is proof. The actor just sported a menswear-inspired top from her line, Inamorata, and though it's current sold out, there's tons of options on the market to get her look.

Previously best known for its crowd-favorite swimwear, the model's own brand Inamorata has expanded into apparel and accessories with, no surprise, very quick success. On June 29, Ratajkowski and her beloved pup Colombo went for a leisurely stroll in Tribeca and her two-piece outfit is summer's favorite formula. She paired Inamorata's El Camino shirt with the brand's matching Solana board shorts in the burgundy leopard print variation.

As expected, the Summer Sets sold out almost immediately, as the poolside version of a casual co-ord set has been on the trend rise for sometime now. The best part is that a unisex button-front shirt has many uses: as a swimsuit cover-up, with matching shorts as a set, or as a casual top with denim.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

And while it may seem obvious, the best bowling shirt options are still hiding in the mens section. Cut intentionally for a boxy fit, most menswear iterations will deliver the oversized long-line look that Ratajkowski so effortlessly pulls off. If you're looking to co-opt her matching look, you can make your own co-ord set with Lucy Folk's toweling shirts and matching shorts are available in a handful of matching colors. Likewise, Matin offers a Bermuda and short-hem versions of grid-print shorts to match its button-down just like Ratajkowski's sold-out pieces. Both options emulate Ratajkowski's look when paired together and give the added bonus of mixing and matching opportunities. Ahead, 13 bowling shirts just like EmRata's.

