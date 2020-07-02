Emily Ratajkowski's Bowling Shirt Is Sold Out So Here's 13 Just Like It
Sometimes all it takes for an overlooked trend to earn your attention is a style star demonstrating the right way to tackle it — and Emily Ratajkowski's bowling shirt is proof. The actor just sported a menswear-inspired top from her line, Inamorata, and though it's current sold out, there's tons of options on the market to get her look.
Previously best known for its crowd-favorite swimwear, the model's own brand Inamorata has expanded into apparel and accessories with, no surprise, very quick success. On June 29, Ratajkowski and her beloved pup Colombo went for a leisurely stroll in Tribeca and her two-piece outfit is summer's favorite formula. She paired Inamorata's El Camino shirt with the brand's matching Solana board shorts in the burgundy leopard print variation.
As expected, the Summer Sets sold out almost immediately, as the poolside version of a casual co-ord set has been on the trend rise for sometime now. The best part is that a unisex button-front shirt has many uses: as a swimsuit cover-up, with matching shorts as a set, or as a casual top with denim.
And while it may seem obvious, the best bowling shirt options are still hiding in the mens section. Cut intentionally for a boxy fit, most menswear iterations will deliver the oversized long-line look that Ratajkowski so effortlessly pulls off. If you're looking to co-opt her matching look, you can make your own co-ord set with Lucy Folk's toweling shirts and matching shorts are available in a handful of matching colors. Likewise, Matin offers a Bermuda and short-hem versions of grid-print shorts to match its button-down just like Ratajkowski's sold-out pieces. Both options emulate Ratajkowski's look when paired together and give the added bonus of mixing and matching opportunities. Ahead, 13 bowling shirts just like EmRata's.
Prada's button-downs continue to be among the best-selling pieces in each new collection and this double print will be no different, it's contrasting patterns make it surprisingly versatile.
Rhude is an ultimate cool-guys label in the menswear space and its smoking shirts never fail to impress, like this newest paisley print in a starburst hue.
Dainty and dreamy, this colorful butterfly print screams summer romance. Pair it with a crop top and denim-cutoffs on a casual day or dress it up as a topper with a strappy mini dress.
Nothing will compliment your golden tan like this liquid gold shirt from Stussy. It's light flowing material makes it an ideal beach cover-up while the metallic sheen is innately polished.
Made of 100% cotton, Cynthia Rowley's daisy print adds a feminine aspect to the menswear staple.
Ace the vintage-inspired look by pairing with a relaxed pair of Re/Done's boyfriend jeans and casual sandals like Birkenstock's Arizonas.
No ordinary button-down, Lucy Folk's beach-perfect collection is made from super soft towelling cotton for the utmost practical and cozy swim cover-up possible.
This lightly patterned pick from John Elliott is a neutral version of this seasons hot tie-dye trend and its pastel colors make for a versatile outfitting option.
Jacquemus's button-downs are still a mega hit from its last collection and this new print showcasing a painted interior scene is an elevated take for an art-lover.
The grid print from this Sydney-based brand is a quieter alternative to the super loud prints but still aces the trend and even more so when paired with its matching shorts.
Heron Preston is about as cool as cool comes and this flaming skull print serves as proof. Slip this on over a ribbed tank top, high-rise denim shorts and crisp athletic sneakers for a subtly dangerous 'fit on a casual day.
The CA brand gets laidback styling perfectly right with this deco smoking shirt, also available in powder blue.