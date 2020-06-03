9 Black Makeup Artists To Follow Stat, From Celebrity Icons To Up-And-Coming Stars

The ongoing global protests against systemic racism and police brutality have illuminated a fact that, for many, has always been crystal clear: Vocally supporting Black artists across the fashion and beauty space is not only crucial now and forever, but necessary in dismantling the industry's own well-documented racism. In addition to using your voice and donating if you can, you can support Black voice by stacking your feed with talented Black makeup artists to follow on Instagram, beauty gurus on YouTube, or makeup-tutorial stars on TikTok. Since, as you know, to be a makeup artist in 2020 usually means you're doing it all.

Even an established industry vet like Pat McGrath has created an Instagram account that's basically an ever-evolving mood board. And speaking of McGrath, the multi-hyphenate makeup artist life also means that a majority of the Black artists on this list either have their own makeup brand or have created products by collaborating with others — so your support can stretch further than your phone screen.

Below, nine Black makeup artists to follow online that are constantly pushing the envelope on social media, at red-carpet events, and across the fashion industry.

Mali Magic

A celebrity makeup artist who's worked with Tiffany Hadish, Nicki Minaj, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Mali Magic is a pro at high-key glamour. However, you'll always notice her most intricate, soirée-ready looks still somehow keep clients' skin looking fresh and natural, too. In short: She's actually magic.

Nyma Tang

A self-taught makeup artist, Nyma Tang is best known as a beauty YouTuber and influencer who creates content vital to the makeup community — like her now-iconic The Darkest Shade Series, which "put makeup brand's darkest foundation and concealer shades to the test," as per her YouTube description. Her tutorials and reviews are straight to the point, with no gimmicky editing or over-the-top praise if a product doesn't deserve it.

Porsche Cooper

From editorial to red carpet, Porsche Cooper's celebrity and brand clientele reaches far and wide: Iman, Gucci, Beyoncé, just to name a few. On Instagram, Cooper not only shares which beauty products she loves, but recently has taken to hopping on Live to chat with her equally impressive friends. (The first guest on her #CocktailsWithFabulousFriends series was Niecy Nash, after all.)

Michael Anthony

Even if you don't know his name — and you should — you've seen celebrity makeup artist Michael Anthony's work. Most recently? Ariana Grande's graphic eyeliner in the "Rain On Me" music video comes to mind.

Jackie Aina

You probably know Jackie Aina best as a beauty YouTuber, mega-influencer, and industry collaborator, but the star's self-taught makeup artistry can't be ignored. (P.S. Her 4.9-star Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette is still in stock on the brand's website, by the way.)

Danessa Myricks

Makeup artist, photographer, and the titan behind Danessa Myricks Beauty, Danessa Myricks makes it all look easy; from radiant skin to a dewy glow to flawlessly blended eyeshadow. And her Instagram actually breaks it down further — Myricks notes product lineups behind the looks she creates so that any shopper can try them out on their own.

Sir John

It's impossible to overstate Sir John's impact on the entire entertainment industry. Through his work with superstars — you might know him as Beyoncé's makeup artist — Sir John is personally responsible for creating trend after trend. Case in point: Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella makeup, which inspired many a shopper to pick back up their glitter palettes.

Shayla Mitchell

With 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone, Shayla Mitchell (aka @Makeupshayla) is a force to be reckoned with. Like many up-and-coming makeup artists, she's a Renaissance woman: YouTuber, TikTok creator, brand collaborator, and all-around beauty expert.

Pat McGrath

Do you have a mood board filled with runway photos? Chances are, half the work is probably Pat McGrath's. Naming the runways her out-of-this-world looks (and eponymous beauty brand) have graced is like rattling off a fashion-month schedule: Prada, Valentino, Maison Margiela, Miu Miu, Versace — you get the picture.