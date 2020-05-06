Throughout this era of social distancing, it's safe to say that most of us are leaning on ways to make us feel a little more like ourselves — even if no one will see it. In the case of international makeup artists, faced with the reality of clear calendars and empty chairs, they're experimenting with doing their own makeup for a change. And in the process, these pros are discovering that their best client may actually be themselves.

"I definitely think it’s a good idea to spruce yourself up from time to time while on quarantine," Latisha Jordan, whose clients include Nene Leakes and Justine Skye, tells TZR. "Self-confidence is everything. Of course, you should have that confidence completely natural as well, but it’s also a perfect time to perfect the things you feel you need work on with doing your own makeup. The perfect practice time is when you have no where to go."

This time apart also serves as a refresher course of sorts for even the most seasoned of pros. "I recently discovered that my typical radiant makeup look does not translate well on video calls, as it appears too shiny," Helen Phillips, national makeup artist for Sephora Collection, admits. "However, I’ve found that a little makeup around the eyes and a hydrated lip can really help me appear super rested and glowing without that oily effect!"

So ahead, check out the webcam tried-and-tested looks that seven celebrity makeup artists around the world are trying on themselves during quarantine, including the hero products to make them happen at home.

Latisha Jordan, New York City

"It’s funny because I really don’t get time to make myself up otherwise so my friends are like. 'Why are you made up every time I FaceTime you? Why are you not looking terrible like the rest of us?!'" Jordan laughs. "My go-to look is a soft glam with a glow and a wispy lash. My favorite go to lip is MAC’s Chestnut pencil with Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Unbutton, with Huda Beauty’s 'Ritzy' gloss on top. It's the perfect nude lip for all tones."

Helen Phillips, Los Angeles

"I definitely like to take days off and give my skin some extra attention," Phillips says. "But I do love makeup, so I still apply it frequently. However, I now have new levels of 'no-makeup makeup,' which has always been my personal signature style." And these days, that signature look is only taking Phillips about five minutes. "First, I apply my Sephora Collection Lashcraft Big Volume Mascara, a little Bright Future Gel Serum Concealer around my eyes and nose, throw on a quick blush, and finish with the Melting Lip Click Lip Balm in Caramel which is a nice nude pink."

Painted By Esther, London

"I'm indeed still wearing makeup," the London-based artist responsible for the glam of Adut Akech and Leomie Anderson says. "I have days where I just want to focus on skincare and let my skin breathe, then I have days when I really miss going outside. The best way to curb that is to put some makeup on and take some pictures." Describing her quarantine look as soft glam with lots of bronze and glow, Esther relies on plenty of blush and gloss. "I swear by my cream blushes from Lime Crime and the glosses from my favorite brand Simani Collection. I love nude glosses and they provide some of the best for WOC."

Nour Agha, New York City

"Makeup makes me feel good," the YSL Beauty expert makeup artist notes. "If I feel good, then I am more focused. Touche Éclat All-In-One Glow gives me enough coverage to make my skin look luminous. I like to top it off with Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Concealer for an ‘I woke up like this’ look. Finally, I doll my eyes up with some liquid eyeliner and mascara. My favorite is the Mascara Volume Effet The Curler and the Shocking eyeliner because they are super quick and easy to use." And during her time at home, Agha has discovered the multi-use of some of her favorite products. "I've found that the new YSL Beauty Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream lipstick it can be worn as a cream blush. Who would've thought?"

Maud Laceppe, New York City

"I still do my makeup everyday," Laceppe, whose clients include Rose Byrne and Emily DiDonato, says. "I've basically turned myself into a canvas." And while there aren't any particular tricks Laceppe has learned, she's used makeup to grow even closer to nature. "I’ve found that I’m fearless and am trying things I’ve never done before like using myself as a canvas and using the weather to inspire my emotions," she says.

Tasha Reiko Brown, Los Angeles

"I’ve been staying makeup-free during quarantine unless I’m filming a live or a how-to segment," Alicia Keys and Logan Browning's go-to makeup artist says. "If I do have to wear makeup, my go-to has been a bright lip with spiky mascara. I think of it as vibrant with an edge, something modern and simple. It's easy and takes three minutes to apply." But like the rest of us, Brown is struggling with her sleep pattern, so she's resorting to products that make her skin look more awake. "Drunk Elephant C-Firma Vitamin C Serum has brightened my skin in just three weeks," she says. "In addition, I’ve been using tons of Chanel Sublimage Eye Cream because it’s day 9,472 of quarantine and my sleep schedule is off due to TV binging."

Christine Cherbonnier, New York City

"I recently created a makeup series on IGTV inspired by the nature around me during quarantine," makeup artist to Megan Rapinoe and Danielle Herrington says. "I’ve done everything from azalea eyes to a bright, poppy lip. It’s kept me creative by experimenting with makeup on myself, which I wasn’t really able to do before. It’s been challenging and fun and honestly given me something to focus on. My go-to look during quarantine has been more natural than usual, however. I call it my 'just did hot yoga but somehow still look polished and put together' look. I’m leaning on my skincare as self-care more than ever, followed by a little concealer to even everything out, and a pencil to accentuate my brows."

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.