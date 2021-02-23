"Dewy" and "winter" are two words you won't often find in the same sentence. Because once the air gets crisp and chilly, the dry skin battle is real. Which begs the question: How can one get dewy skin in the dead of winter, even when the temperatures dip in the negatives? Fortunately, it is an attainable thing to get a supermodel-like glowy complexion during the coldest months of the year.

For starters, Dr. Diane Madfes, M.D., FAAD, a New York City-based dermatologist and Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, recommends a few easy things you can do at home. Her top tips include drinking lots of water, eating antioxidant-packed foods, and getting sleep in addition to applying topical creams. The dermatologist says by doing these things and keeping your skin hydrated overnight, it'll look dewy every day. Additionally, she notes to protect your skin from dry heat and temperature changes. "Turn on that humidifier and do not scrub your face," Dr. Madfes adds. Over-scrubbing the skin can lead to irritation, dryness, and breakouts; therefore, you'll want to avoid it if your goal is a glowy complexion. Go for a gentle chemical exfoliant to slough dead skin cells instead.

Getting gorgeous, radiant skin even in the midst of a snowstorm isn't a lost cause. Below, find tips from the experts to keep your complexion dewy all winter long.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dewy Skin In The Winter: Skin Care Ingredients & Products To Use

When you're trying to achieve dewy skin in the winter, note that both your skin care and makeup routine are important pieces of the puzzle. For your skin care products, you'll want to look for products containing humectants, which Dr. Madfes says work together to hydrate the skin. "Humectants, like hyaluronic acid, hold onto water, while emollients, such as shea butter and glycerin, help to seal in water," she tells TZR. For a moisturizer with hyaluronic acid, the dermatologist recommends Peter Thomas Roth's Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer. As for an emollient option, Dr. Madfes says barrier creams loaded with lipids and ceramides help achieve dewy skin. Her pick: Skinfix' Barrier+ Triple Lipid Peptide Face Cream.

Additionally, Neil Scibelli, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Elle Macpherson, recommends using a vitamin C serum in the morning to even any spots on the skin and to protect it from the environment. Lately, he's been loving the new Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C+ serum, which he says uses a high concentrate of vitamin C and tri-peptides to brighten and boost collagen in the skin. "It also uses licorice root extract, which is a favorite ingredient of mine to help fade hyperpigmentation, sun spots, or post-acne marks," he explains. "A great base is always key for dewy skin."

Dewy Skin In The Winter: Skin Care Based Primer

Scibelli suggests using a skin care based primer before applying your makeup, and he can't rave enough about Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Serum. "It’s a really powerful first-step product that can act as both a serum and a primer, and also activates anything else you use over it," he explains. "It works to hydrate, brighten, and visibly firm the skin on its own. Sulwhasoo is one of the leading K-beauty brands in Sephora and they’re known for offering that glow in all of their products." The makeup artist recommends steering clear from primers that include any silicones as they tend to mattify the skin.

Dewy Skin In The Winter: Hydrating Foundation

"Formula plays a big factor in creating a dewy makeup look," New York-based makeup artist Keanda Snagg tells TZR. She's currently loving Mented Cosmetics' Skin By Mented stick foundation. "It’s ultra-hydrating and super buildable as far as coverage," she says. And, Scibelli says when you're in search of a foundation with more coverage that still appears dewy, look for formulas that are water-based and have a moveable texture. Plus, he says to look for key words like luminizing and glowing. Of course, stay away from formulas that are mattifying. "A longtime dewy staple in my kit has been Georgio Armani’s Luminous Silk foundations," Scibelli says.

For a lighter option, Scibelli recommends a BB cream, which he says will allow the skin to breathe. "BB creams also tend to have beautiful pearlized finishes to them, which always gives that dewy finish."

Dewy Skin In The Winter: Go Easy On The Powder

"If you tend to get oily but still want a neat dewy look, I would recommend using a powder just in the T-zone or away from the cheekbones," Scibelli explains. "This gives a nice contrast to the cream products that you may have on your skin, while still keeping the cheeks dewy yet keeping the T-zone matte." The makeup artist also suggests using finely milled translucent powder with a skinny blush brush. "Using a brush that you can zero in with is key so that you don’t over-powder." And he notes that translucent powders are great because they don’t add layers of product or color over your skin, they are really meant to blend and set the skin.

Dewy Skin In The Winter: Spray Away

Once you've applied your foundation and powder, you'll want to lock in the products with a setting spray. Snagg adores OMGLO Cosmetics' highlighting sprays. "They give you hydration and a luminous glow on the face and body," she explains. "It can be used over and under makeup applications." And, you can't go wrong with Tatcha's iconic Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, which happens to be a favorite for Scibelli. "This one is fantastic because it is also skin care-packed with Japanese superfoods like green tea and algae which are brightening and retain moisture," he says about the product. Additionally, Dr. Madfes says mineral water misting products, like Avenue's Thermal Spring Water, can give a boost of hydration throughout the day.