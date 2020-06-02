From concealer to cocoa butter and everything else in between, Black-owned beauty brands span just about every cosmetic category that there is. These small and often self-funded brands churn out quality products that are crafted with deeper skin tones and coily hair textures in mind — and also speaking out boldly and unapologetically about the injustices of our nation, refusing to be complicit amidst the silence of many other major mainstream brands.

And now, more than ever, is the time to pad their pockets with dollars and flood their feeds with support. In the face of unrest, these are the brands putting real action behind their social media posts, taking a genuine interest in the injustices of Black people, and donating masses of their proceeds to the community impacted by social injustice — even during a pandemic that's impacting their profits.

"Posting a quote from slain civil rights leaders is not enough," Lauren Napier, founder of Lauren Napier Beauty, a luxury skincare brand, tells TZR. "Posting an illustration of a black and white hand intertwined is not enough. It’s absolutely not enough to scour your social media mentions form the black customer and repost her image so say, 'See, we see you!' NO, this is not it. The answer is hiring and consulting black talent so that there is a voice in the room to speak to the people the brands want to reach as it is clear that these brands lack racial the racial sensitivity, compassion and require a translator."

Ahead, check out these beauty brands who aren't shying away from speaking out about what's right, putting their money where their mouths are, and are the brainchildren of brilliant Black beauty experts who identified a need in the beauty world.

Black-Owned Beauty Brands: Makeup

UOMA Beauty

Created by Sharon Chuter in 2019, UOMA Beauty's wildly successful launch has become a favorite amongst influencers, celebrities, and makeup artists alike. The fun packaging and vibrant colors are not only reflective of the former Revlon, L'Oréal, PepsiCo, GSK and Benefit Cosmetics exec's energetic personality, but also her in-depth knowledge of color on deeper skin tones.

Pat McGrath Labs

While Mother Pat McGrath really requires no introduction, her decade-spanning career and fashion month résumé is worth mentioning, at minimum. The actual self-made billionaire, whose brand surpassed the earnings of Kylie Cosmetics in March of 2019, has built her beauty empire from the bottom, creating a massive platform loved by beauty obsessives. The luxury makeup brand, marked by its decadent packaging and rich, shimmer-filled formulas, leave cosmetics lovers swooning with every swipe.

Black-Owned Beauty Brands: Hair

Mielle Organics

Mielle founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez has always been passionate about the health and beauty of women. Working as a registered nurse for almost a decade before launching her haircare brand, she's long understood the need for safe, yet effective products for Black women. Many of the hero ingredients for the brand include babassu oil, honey, and ginger.

Camille Rose Naturals

Janell Stephen's powerhouse brand began after she realized that the beauty products she was using on her children were packed with damaging ingredients. The result was an at-home concoction that snowballed into a successful haircare brand that occupies shelves in Target, Bed, Bath & Beyond, and Whole Foods.

Black-Owned Beauty Brands: Skincare

Hanahana Beauty

Created by Ghananian American Abena Boamah, her 100% natural, ethical skincare brand gives back with every purchase. Hanahana's products are made with pure shea butter sourced directly from the Katariga Women's Shea Cooperative in Ghana which employs Ghanaian women and supports their businesses.

Black-Owned Beauty Brands: Epara Skincare

Black women are rarely, if ever, represented in the luxury skincare space. Enter: Epara Skincare, a natural line created in 2017 by Ozohu Adoh, and the first ever Black-owned luxury skincare brand to retail at Barney's. The brand became one of standout emerging beauty brands recognized by the retailer through a series of pop-ups in fall of 2018. The luxury formulas are crafted using the best African ingredients.

Lauren Napier Beauty

With an extensive career in editorial and celebrity makeup, Lauren Napier noticed that an eco-friendly and effective makeup wipe was missing from the market. Enter: Lauren Napier Beauty, a luxury line of cleansing wipes that are biodegradable, and cater to every skin type.

Epi.Logic

Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, MD, founder of Brooklyn Face & Eye in New York, is considered an authority in the world in skincare. So it's only right that she created her own luxe line of products that are paraben, sulfate, artificial fragrance, and dye free. The line, available exclusively through her Medspa, have become a go-to for her celebrity patients like Tracee Ellis Ross.

Black-Owned Beauty Brands: Fragrance

Lit Bklyn

Created by Denequa Williams in her Brooklyn apartment, Lit BKLYN can now barely stay on digital shelves. The comforting scents and long-lasting candles have become New York City's most luxurious party favor that fragrance lovers die to get their hands on.

Violet Summer

Made by fashion lifestyle writer Melissa Ann Henderson, these sumptuous candles are a must-have to set the mood. The signature scent of the brand — my personal favorite — is a sexy citrus fragrance that fills any space.

Black-Owned Beauty Brands: Nails

Pear Nova

Pear Nova founder and Chicago native Rachel James knew exactly what she was doing when she created this luxury nail brand and nail space. The brand's most beloved product is the gel lacquer, which rivals even the most notable gel polish salon brands in quality.

Mischo Beauty

10-free, vegan, cruelty-free nail polish that lasts for days is what you can expect from Mischo Beauty. Created in 2013 by Kitiya Mischo King, the brand boasts dozens of colors fit for any nail mood.