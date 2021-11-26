Keke Palmer’s Latest Beauty Look Is The Definition Of Understated Glam

There’s no denying that Keke Palmer is a shining star — and oftentimes, her makeup choices reflect that. If you remember the actor and singer’s diva-inspired glam at the 2021 Met Gala, you know that she’s not one to shy away from sparkles. And why would she? A glittery moment perfectly complements her fun and vivacious personality. But much like her performances, Palmer’s beauty looks have range, and the star understands that you don’t always have to go all out to make an impact. This week, Keke Palmer’s glitter eye shadow is the very definition of understated glam — and you’ll definitely want to recreate it this holiday season.

For her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Palmer was a vision of perfect holiday beauty, sporting long, center-parted straight hair reminiscent of Cher (which was ironic, given that she did a hilarious impression of her during the segment), courtesy of hairstylist Ann Jones.

Palmer’s makeup, featuring a gorgeously glowy complexion and glittery eye, was done by Los Angeles-based makeup artist Jordana David. “Did you catch the beautiful @keke on @fallontonight last night? She was hilarious!” David wrote in an Instagram post. She also shared the exact products she used on Palmer, which is always appreciated.

For her base, David used Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation and Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer to create a flawless yet ultra-glowy complexion. For Palmer’s gorgeous flush on the cheeks, David used both the Orgasm Cheek Palette and Exhibit A Powder Blush from NARS, then topped it off with Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Sublime Highlighting Trio. The actor’s perfectly smoky and glittery eyes were courtesy of Burberry Complete Eyeshadow Palette in Mocha, which features four shades: a base to highlight, two buildable colors to add shape, and an intense liner to define.

The glitter on Palmer’s eyes is so subtle that you almost can’t notice it at certain angles, but once you see it, you simply can’t look away. Ahead, shop the products to create your very own understated glam this holiday season — or whenever inspiration strikes.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.