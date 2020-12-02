Zoë Kravitz' style file is a long, willful ode to blanket coats, shackets (shirt-jackets), flannels, and layers of all kinds, but one piece is notably missing: the puffer. For those of you who can't seem to find an affinity for the voluminous insulation of quilted down, not only are you not alone — you're joined by one of Hollywood's coolest style muses. TZR's rounding out nine winter outfit ideas from Zoë Kravitz's robust repertoire of looks over the years, all of which will help you brave the colder weather in style, without defaulting to the duvet-like outerwear piece.

Apart from her memorable screen presence (fans are bracing for her upcoming portrayal of Catwoman in The Batman), the 31-year-old's ultra-cool taste is reason enough for her superstardom — with an auspicious trove of cozy, peak-winter outfits to show for it. Long before her YSL Beauté ambassadorship came to fruition, the actor was layering to perfection: with knee-length denim shirts with trousers and furry camel coats with matching skirts and thigh-high boots all in rotation. Case in point: subtle, smart layering which is the key to each of her mellow outfits, none of which compromise warmth along the way.

To walk through a brief history on Kravitz' perhaps unintentional, but altogether welcomed protest of the puffer coat, continue below:

Winter Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: Colorful Scarf, Neutral Trench & Stovepipe Jeans

In a cheerful shamrock shade, Kravitz's bright scarf packs a punch when paired with her neutral trench and blue jeans. For a near dupe of her look, grab Cuyana's classic trench and pair it with Jil Sander's mohair scarf and a pair of stovepipe jeans from RE/DONE.

Winter Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: Beanie, Denim Shirt Dress & Trousers

For those who love intricate, surprising layers, this monochrome ensemble is sure to please. Kravitz went with two layered shirt-dresses, atop a pair of like-toned trousers and suede booties. For extra warmth? A basic ribbed beanie, which is likely already in your winter wear arsenal.

Winter Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: Furry Camel Coat, Leather Clutch & Thigh-High Boots

Partly-fluffy winter coats are trending in a big way this season, but Kravitz was wearing hers years earlier — to Calvin Klein's Fall/Winter show in 2016. Today's version is Charlotte Simone's cult-loved, small batch Carrie coat, and you can keep warm in it with a pair of thigh-high boots from Stuart Weitzman.

Winter Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: Cornflower Blue Coat, Ribbed Scarf & Olive Pants

For those who make it a point to add color into their winter wardrobes where possible, this cornflower blue coat is a foolproof way of doing so. Simply style with any ribbed cashmere scarf and a pair of avocado green trousers.

Winter Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: Black-On-Black Layers & Platform Boots

Back to black — in a Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen-worthy sartorial moment, Kravitz nailed the controversial art of wearing head-to-toe black. Get her look with Alo Yoga sweats, The Row's zipper boots, and Musier Paris' like-minded trench.

Timeless Winter Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: Leather Shacket, Shearling Crossbody & Thermal Tights

Reconciling 2020's shearling and leather shirt trends, this ensemble calls on thermal tights to keep warm — meaning that you won't need to tuck away your favorite fall shacket just yet.

Winter Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: Hoodie, Black Trench & Loafers

Loafers are a year-round favorite for many, and Kravitz keeps her Gucci horsebit style in rotation through cooler months by layering a basic hoodie and coat. Try Theory's wrap trench with FENTY's cutout hoodie.

Winter Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: Blanket Coat, Windsor Sunglasses & Heeled Brogues

For a comfy-casual look that you can take from the couch to your favorite outdoor café, consider Kravitz's blanket coat — which Chloé makes a close second of. Be sure to tie in the aforementioned tights to stay warm, and finish with rounded sunnies and brogues.