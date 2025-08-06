While oversized, boxy silhouettes dominated the fashion cycle for years, 2025 seems to be a return to more form-fitting, traditionally feminine styles. So perhaps it comes as no surprise that the Y2K-loved wrap skirt, once styled with baby tees and denim jackets, is back in a big way. Everyone from luxury design houses like Valentino to more accessible labels like Reformation are jumping on the bandwagon, releasing their own iterations on the crossover silhouette. And, according to Google, wrap skirt-related searches have been trending hard in recent months.

While the early aughts favored a silky, slinky printed variety, the wrap skirts of today are truly running the gamut. Brands like Tolu Coker and the Thom Browne are loving a sexier, thigh-grazing style that works well with an oversized button down (and cozy knit when the weather cools) and ballet flats.

Silk Laundry currently offers a khaki-colored midi version that includes a detachable bag, making for a cool utilitarian look. “I love working with great foundations,” says the brand’s Founder and Creative Director, Katie Kolodinski. “The wrap skirt is a style that gained popularity in the ‘70s and has been in our wardrobes ever since. It signifies a freedom and un-fussiness that I love in clothing, while working for so many shapes and sizes."

And Colombian-based Carolina K offers vacay-ready linen styles with hand-appliqué detailing. "We’ve been making wrap skirts for quite some time now, and they continue to be one of our clients’ favorite pieces,” explains Carolina Kleinman, founder and creative director of Carolina K. “We love their versatility, some can double as pareos or even beach towels, while others can be elevated with a crisp shirt and flats, heels or barefoot for a dinner by the water or al fresco. Comfortable, timeless, and effortlessly chic, the wrap skirt is a classic silhouette that never goes out of style."

And if you want to lean into nostalgia, worry not, there’s still plenty of longer, flowy wrap styles that would make your teenage self happy. (Weekend Max Mara, for instance, designed a patchwork, silk style for summer that is seemingly plucked from an early 2000s teen rom-com).

Ahead, 11 wrap skirts that will have you swearing by the versatile pice for the rest of the year.

Silk Laundry Pearl Wrap Skirt $215 See On Silk Laundry Silk Laundry’s sand-colored wrap skirt features a removable bag which adds the chicest utilitarian edge to the piece.

Carolina K Loren Skirt $425 See On Carolina K This crisp linen skirt is perfectly accented with artisanal hand-cut appliqué flowers.

Valentino Ruffled Wrap-Effect Polka-Dot Midi Skirt $3,900 See On Net-A-Porter Coquette lovers will live for this ruffled wrap skirt from Valentino, which is prime for fall.

Reformation Opal Low Waist Skirt $158 See On Reformation Behold: The perfect summer vacay skirt exists, and this easy breezy floral dream is proof.

Tolu Coker Pleated Cotton-Poplin Mini Wrap Skirt £490 Net-A-Porter Wrap skirts come in all lengths and this mustard yellow mini is an ideal example.

The Frankie Shop Oria Sheer Silk Chiffon Wrap Skirt $169 See On The Frankie Shop Naked dressing is alive and well in this silk chiffon creation from The Frankie Shop.

Thom Browne Cotton Waffle Mini Wrap Skirt $650 See On Thom Browne Ready to embrace the prep look for fall? This powder blue waffle number from Thom Browne is ripe for the taking.

Zara Embroidered Fringe Wrap Skirt $119 See on Zara Even if you’re not going on vacation anytime soon, you can still dress like it. This fringed wrap style from Zara screams island vibes.

Closed Closed Wrap Midi Skirt $395 See On Free People In addition to its cool and versatile wrap detail, this light wash denim skirt features a sexy side slit that adds the perfect dose of interest.

COS Checked Midi Wrap Skirt $149 See On COS Round out summer on a strong style note with this elegant soft yellow wrap skirt from COS.

Johanna Ortiz Amazon Echos Linen Wrap Maxi Skirt $650 See On Moda Operandi This exotic printed wrap skirt is made of super airy linen, making it perfect for a prolonged summer season.