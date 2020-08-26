If you've started sorting through last year's fall fashion arsenal, you might have noticed a major gap between the styles you relied upon then, as compared to now. For those in shortage of casual, dependable pieces that suit your current reality, the best thing to do is go for some tried-and-true items. This way, they'll get tons of use this season and stay in fashion long after things are back to normal. If you're in need of inspiration, Zoë Kravitz's style file happens to include a rulebook on leisurely fall dressing, and it's as chic as you'd expect. Ahead, TZR did an audit of six fall outfit ideas from Zoë Kravitz, with layered looks and surprising silhouettes that will prep your wardrobe for cooler days ahead.

While keeping with her cool, casual personal style, Kravitz steers clear of some of fall's most-rotated formulas (jeans and a sweater, for instance). Instead, she creates her own, finding surprising ways to make new shapes from familiar silhouettes. Take, for example, her evening-primed LBD, which she re-assigns for daywear by wrapping it in a classic denim jacket. Or, her summery bowling shirt, which she styles with an on-trend leather trench coat to carry it through to fall. There's even a knit dress that rivals Hailey Bieber's, which she's repurposed with a pair of combat boots.

For those looking to shake it up this year, continue ahead for some fresh ideas from Kravitz, with pieces that are sure to stick around for seasons to come:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fall Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: Knit Dress & Boots

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

To tap the quarantine-approved knit trend, try a floor-length sleeveless dress like Kravitz's and style it with a pair of utilitarian combat boots. Not only does this stretch your summer knit dresses a bit further, it also invites in a new wear-everywhere shoe style into your wardrobe.

Fall Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: Cashmere Sweater & Trousers

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Even with the sea of cool, 2020-approved neutrals, warm tones for fall will never burn out. Try a cashmere sweater in a versatile shade, so that it can be worn through other seasons — and from there, style with a pair of punchy trousers and sensible loafers. You can even grab Kravitz's original suede coat from Prada, below:

Fall Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: Bowling Shirt & Leather Trench

Shutterstock

Call them camp shirts, bowling shirts, or whatever you want to call them — this boisterous short-sleeved top for summer can actually be worn through the early fall months, with the help of a leather trench or blazer. Like Kravitz, be sure to tie it all together with matching boots.

Fall Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: White Tank & Trench

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

The simple white tank top was declared the officially unofficial trend of the summer, and it's not going anywhere for fall. Consider pairing it with an oversized trench and a set of slime green trousers, like Kravitz's sold-out pair from Sies Marjan. You can also grab her exact handbag from By Far, in the pistachio shade that's going to be everywhere this season.

Fall Outfit Ideas From Zoë Kravitz: LBD & Denim Jacket

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

If you're wondering what to do with all your pre-pandemic cocktail dresses, Kravitz put a simple spin on it that's great for day-to-night wear. Try wearing a denim jacket buttoned over it, and finish the look with a pair of barely-there heels and a croc-effect bag.

Fall Outfit Ideas From Zoe Kravitz: Button-Down & Jeans

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Long sleeve button-ups were the silhouette that It-girls like Kourtney Kardashian used as a cover-up all summer long. Luckily, they transfer easily to fall — especially in the chocolate brown shade that's trending currently. Kravitz styles hers with a pair of blue cloth trousers and yellow sling-backs from Elyse Walker, pulling together a color pairing that's especially surprising.