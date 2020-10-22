Opinion: outdoor dining isn't dead. Coming off the heels of an entirely 'al fresco' New York summer, many restaurants have slowly begun to reintroduce their indoor experiences, following now-loosened indoor dining restrictions throughout New York city. Still, this hardly means that the fêtes champêtres have to come to a halt, especially for those who've relished the opportunity to experience their favorite establishments in all-new ways (cue Tokyo Record Bar, whose DJ is currently spinning vinyls curbside). To keep it going through fall, you'll want to have a blanket-shawl on hand, so that you can stay warm while dining out on cooler days. TZR narrowed it down to 11 must-have blanket shawls for outdoor dining during COVID-19, all of which are fashion-forward and super warm.

Right now, there are scores of versions all over the internet — blanket capes, ponchos, throws, and so forth, all of which serve the same purpose in different ways. Take Chloé's high fashion blanket cape, for instance — its black and caramel hues are on-trend and made for walking around in. Or, go with a tried-and-true blanket silhouette like UGG's sherpa throw, which is under $100 and bound to get plenty of use at home all winter. Continue ahead to browse the best in store right now, with options at every price point:

Chic Blankets For Outdoor Dining: Effortless Cosmopolitan's Plum Wool & Acrylic Fringe Throw

Mimicking Bottega Veneta's iconic fringe coat (as notably worn by Rihanna on Harper Bazaar's September issue), this throw blanket scores brownie points for comfort and chicness.

Chic Blankets For Outdoor Dining: Gucci Reversible Appliquéd Leather-Trimmed Wool Wrap

For those who love a Glen Plaid-infused look, try Gucci's emblem-stamped wool wrap, which easily converts into a blanket for cozying up with on the couch.

Chic Blankets For Outdoor Dining: Wol Hide Mesh Shawl

Wol Hide's new accessory line has been widely popular — hence why its sand-colored shawl has already sold out. Luckily, its alternate, 'smoke,' is just as chic.

Chic Blankets For Outdoor Dining: Dior Tartan In Dior Poncho

Equal parts garment and blanket, Dior's tartan poncho is as worth having around for outdoor dining as it is for afternoon shopping, promising to keep its wearer warm throughout.

Chic Blankets For Outdoor Dining: COS Ribbed Wool Hybrid Scarf

Known for its uncompromising comfort, COS' wool hybrid scarf features a cloak-like wrap silhouette in a beige hue, which neutrals fans are sure to find endless ways of wearing.

Chic Blankets For Outdoor Dining: Missoni William Throw Blanket

In its emblematic chevron print, Missoni's blankets are just as bold as its fashions. Try the William Throw for a color-soaked option that would look great over an eggshell-hued peacoat.

Chic Blankets For Outdoor Dining: Cuyana Alpaca Chunky Oversized Blanket

For those who prefer a pop of color, Cuyana's punchy alpaca blanket comes in azalea pink, and its knit feels like a sweater for your whole body.

Chic Blankets For Outdoor Dining: Chloé Virgin Wool Blanket Cape

The cape puts a chic spin on the shoulder-hugging blanket look. Wear with a wool coat underneath for extra warmth through winter months.

Chic Blankets For Outdoor Dining: APPARIS Brady Emerald Green Blanket

After soft-launching a blanket this summer, which sold out several times over), APPARIS' new home line launched this week, offering scores of fuzzy blankets in oversaturated hues.

Chic Blankets For Outdoor Dining: August Sage Luna Baby Alpaca Handwoven Throw Blanket

August Sage's throw is made of 100% baby alpaca fur, which is ethically sourced from the Peruvian mountains and woven by artisans in a fair trade environment.

Chic Blankets For Outdoor Dining: UGG Bliss Sherpa Throw

Fans of UGG's iconic boot will love the chance to channel the same texture through to throws. Stocked in several different color-ways, its fleece body and sherpa lining are guaranteed to keep you cozy.