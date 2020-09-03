With only a few summer days left, it's just about time to trade your raffia handbags and terry cloth totes for something a bit more fall-appropriate. Now that textured micro-purses have cooled, there's grown an appetite for smooth, sizable alternates — buckets and hobo bags, for instance — all of which are primed for fall wear. While it might be second nature to scope out the major fashion houses first, there are tons of emerging bag brands to have on your radar for fall, all of whom are putting their own spin on runway favorites. To make things easier, TZR's rounded out the under-the-radar names and bags that It-girls expect to blow up this season. Getting acquainted early is encouraged, as key styles are sure to sell out quickly.

For fans of LOEWE's cult-favorite Balloon bag, Find Kapoor is the brand to get acquainted with. Best known for its color-blocked bucket bags and ribbon-tying totes, the brand is a household name amongst Korea-based celebrities and street style fans, and it's quickly drumming up buzz overseas. Dior Bobby bag lovers will love Audette's curvaceous shoulder bags, which cross Mexico City's energetic shapes and color-ways with classic Parisian savoir faire. Overall, each brand's repertoire is filled with styles that are severely wearable and remarkably luxe, all for price points worth getting behind. The best part? By shopping them, you're helping to keep small businesses going and sparing your wallet, at the same time.

To explore the brands that are sure to be everywhere this season, continue ahead:

Emerging Bag Brands To Shop For Fall: Find Kapoor

This Korean-founded brand is known for its playful colors and sleek, minimalist silhouettes, creating products that are both trend-forward and timeless. The faux leather styles below feature adjustable straps that can be styled several ways, allowing for a totally customizable look.

Emerging Bag Brands To Shop For Fall: Parisa Wang

Famed for its arm-wrapping top handles, Parisa Wang founded her eponymous label on the belief that handbags are a centuries-old symbol of financial freedom for women. Since founding the brand in 2017, its surprising shapes have lent themselves to rattan beach totes, belt bags, and more — but this season's classic leather styles are some of its most exciting to date.

Emerging Bag Brands To Shop For Fall: EDAS

Right now, EDAS is hotly exploding all over Instagram for its chic beaded bucket hats. Its handbags are sure to follow — with oversized buckles and modular silhouettes invoking the '60s, EDAS' bags are perfectly in line with the resurfacing shoulder bag trend. For a style like Wandler's Georgia handbag, try the brand's Maria bag in Spanish Olive.

Emerging Bag Brands To Shop For Fall: Thalia Strates

Born in Cape Town, Strates' namesake label calls on unique, luxurious textures that are indigenous to Africa. Each bag is crafted by highly skilled artisans in South African workshop, all of whom use practices that have been passed down for generations. The result? A trove of smooth, elevated styles that hold natural shape and boast an ultra-soft hand feel.

Emerging Bag Brands To Shop For Fall: Six Realms

Rooted in the concept of karmic energy, sustainable accessories brand Six Realms offers silhouettes whose shapes and materials, both, are highly considered. Using a metal frame, each bag features a unique floating silhouette, with a minimalist design that's sure to withstand the test of time.

Emerging Bag Brands To Shop For Fall: Audette

Handcrafted in Mexico City from the finest Italian leathers, Audette is the brainchild of Parisian couple, Aude Jan (whose mother was a patternmaker for Chanel) and Charles Gout. Their label calls on the youthful spirit of the Latin metropolis (which the duo moved to spontaneously after falling in love in Paris), while also exuding timelessness and functionality.

Emerging Bag Brands To Shop For Fall: ASHYA

Inspired by underserved Black and indigenous communities, Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece founded ASHYA in 2017 as an "ode to exploration," offering unisex accessories that promote storytelling and cultural learning while traveling. With shoulder and belt bags on offer, as well as passport holders and other energized accoutrements, the brand became a CFDA Award recipient in 2018-2019.

Emerging Bag Brands To Shop For Fall: Marge Sherwood

When designers Sungeun Um and Soonyoung Kim created K-brand Marge Sherwood, they were inspired by two things: The Talented Mr. Ripley, and contemporary dance. Crossing modern shapes with vintage aesthetic codes, each bag that can be worn several different ways depending on the wearer's preference.