During the summer months, playful, less-practical handbag silhouettes tend to reign supreme — only to be traded out for more sensible styles come fall. This is especially true for the micro-bag trend, which reached its zenith this season (courtesy of Jacquemus Chiquito bags and Fendi coin purses). It's no surprise that, as fashion history goes, there's a new carryall that's already eclipsing the tiny purse fad, and it's totally primed for fall. Leather tote bags are the perfect transitional carryall — and there's good reason to shop them, ahead.

Though it's gained popularity in recent years, the tote silhouette is far from new. The casual shoulder bag was first given the high-fashion treatment when Maria Grazia Chiuri created Dior's canvas book tote in 2018. The beach-y, toile-printed silhouette has totally gone viral since, leading tons of designers to find ways to stretch its impetus year-round. At the same time, Telfar — the cult-followed accessories brand helmed by Telfar Clemens — was releasing its smooth, vegan leather complement, which wouldn't explode into its always-sold-out status until 2020. Now that it has, there are dozens of other brands who are creating their own gender-neutral, multi-hued iterations ahead of fall.

The best part of taking the plunge, ahead? All tote styles will offer tons of utility through your end-of-summer weekend trips. No matter where you're road-tripping to (because, let's face it, flying is not happening this year), you can pack your ideal style with beach blankets and summer sandals, and sling them right in your trunk. Net net: you can officially say goodbye to the days of struggling to fit your whole world (wallet, keys, phone, and mask) into a tiny bag. To relish the oversized trend, try the styles below:

