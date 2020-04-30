Chances are that you've been spending more time in the kitchen attempting homemade meals than you have in the past — even if you fancy yourself an avid cook. With many restaurants closed or offering limited options, and stay-at-home orders still in place, you're getting to know this nook of your home in a whole new way, which doesn't have to be a bad thing. That said, by now you might be running low on inspiration for what to create next or tired of making the same-old-same-old. Thankfully some hunger-inducing Instagram cooking accounts may be able to help with that part.

These days, Instagram has become a key tool for everything from scoring a free fitness routine to a mediation session. And that's just the tip of the iceberg, so of course it's become even more of a destination for cooking and baking ideas than it was pre-quarantine days. There is a ton of content on the 'gram to choose from when it comes to culinary inspo, from celebrity chefs to cookbook authors to food stylists.

That said, if you're looking for accounts to follow that offer beautiful images and recipes you can actually finagle, a few rise to the top of the list. Ahead, find eight of the best for content that won't just make your mouth water, it'll get you motivated to keep on cooking.

Alison Roman

The author of best-sellers Nothing Fancy and Dining In has become notorious for her caramelized shallot pasta (a quarantine favorite on Twitter), but you can follow her her account for a whole lot more of the same: No-fuss dishes that nonetheless make you feel like a culinary pro.

Food52

Food52's blog is a hub for finding whatever it is you're looking to cook, so of course its accompanying Instagram account is filled with beautiful and delicious-looking foodie content as well.

Chrissy Teigen

There are so many reasons to hit that follow button on Chrissy Teigen's feed — from the marriage/family goals to fashion and home decor highlights (not to mention the occasional clap-back or hilarious comment/caption), but her constant culinary creations are not to be missed, many of them recipe testing for future cookbooks or just comfort-food favorites.

Ina Garten

If you didn't know her from her long-running cooking show on the Food Network (or her cookbooks), you probably took note of Ina when she went viral for her "crisis cocktail" (a hilariously giant Cosmopolitan). And there's more where that came from on her feed, including lots of the kind of comforting dishes that make you feel warm and fuzzy and over.

Healthyish

This offshoot of Bon Appetit specializes in simple, whole-food based dishes. Its Instagram offers looks at easy-to-whip-up meals, new product obsessions, and more content that will make you feel good about what you're cooking.

Minimalist Baker

Follow along with recipe creator/author Dana Schultz's account for photos and videos of salads, sides, sauces, and more that you can not only manage, you'll be proud to post on your own feed.

Tieghan Gerard/Half Baked Harvest

The photographer, stylist, and author is beloved for her wholesome sweet and savory dishes that still feel accessible.

NYT Cooking

Among the bounty of goodness you can get via the New York Times, the cooking section is a wealth of inspiration, and its coinciding Instagram page gives you a sneak preview to some of the its greatest hits.