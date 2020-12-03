Of everyone on your list this year, finding the perfect gift for a self-sufficient woman over 50 has a way of stumping the average shopper. By this age, if there's something she wants, she's likely going to go ahead and get it herself (aka, she's not waiting for a special occasion to roll around to ask someone for it). That said, the perfect holiday gifts for women over 50 are those that add color and variety to her day — whether a pair of playfully-embroidered smoking slippers or an unexpected parlor game. Net net: if she deserves more than the proverbial cozy bath robe or lounge set, you're sure to find a match in these larger-than-life accoutrements.

The chic, curious gifts available today span all categories, from leopard-flecked tubes of cherry red lipstick to surprising home items that'll instantly liven up her dwelling. Take Etro's silky fringe cushion, whose color-soaked, ornamental pattern offers an energized take on classic Italian decor. If she prefers her silky wares on her person, Anine Bing and Helena Christensen's jumpsuit is perfect for stepping out for dinner or lounging at home in — and it's inspired by '90s supermodels. For the steadfast minimalist, there's polished cardigans from British lifestyle brand TOAST, as well as Michelle Waugh's timeless, floor-grazing trench coats.

Find 30 thoughtful, special sundry items ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Houses And Parties Vintage Amber Ruffled Vase

For the floral enthusiast who loves having a farm-fresh bouquet on view at all times, this vintage vase from Houses And Parties will feel right at home on her kitchen table.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Clergerie Paris Brook Derbies

A long-standing favorite of stylish It-girls like Cate Blanchett (read: her seminal airport look, brogues included), Clergerie's derbies are a polished, comfortable favorite amongst women in their fifties.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Anine Bing x Helena Christensen Rosalie Jumpsuit

If she swears up and down that fashion peaked in the '90s (which, of course it did) — this decade-inspired jumpsuit created with supermodel Helena Christensen is sure to make her day.

Gifts For Women Over 50: YSL Beauté Rouge Pur Couture Holiday Edition

Fans of It-girl Zoe Kravitz (and her go-to red lipstick) are likely attuned to YSL's cult-loved Rouge Pur Couture lipstick, for whom she's an ambassador and a forever-fan. Known and loved for its satin finish and long-lasting moisture, its leopard packaging is perfectly timed with the holiday festivities.

Gifts For Women Over 50: TOAST Wool Neat Cardigan

For a more classic gifting option that nails 2020's knitwear trend, a no-fail sweater is sure to please — and TOAST's is made the ethical, slow way. With 100% pure new wool, which comes directly from a living sheep and is not treated or processed, it's cloud-soft feel is likely to become a family heirloom.

Gifts For Women Over 50: STUBBS AND WOOTTON AUDUBON SLIPPERS

Basic shearling slippers are, arguably, the most common holiday gifts given each year. Go for a festive alternative, like Stubbs and Wootton's velvet-embroidered slippers.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Lancôme Advanced Génifique Set

Known, loved, and used liberally by celebrities of all ages, Lancôme's Advanced Génifique line has cultivated its following for its remarkable (and widely documented) anti-aging properties. Plus, it's on sale at Nordstrom right now.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Edie Parker Checkers In Burnt Agate Marble

If she's been binging Queen's Gambit without necessarily having the stamina to learn chess, an upscale checkers set is the perfect parlour game to add to her arsenal.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Piper & Skye Adelaide Wallet

To add a pop of color to her handbag, this chic cardholder from Piper and Skye is bound to become a favorite. Plus, the brand operates Safe Transitions — a nonprofit that helps shelters for survivors of domestic abuse in the U.S. and Canada, so you can rest assured that your purchase is giving back too.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Etro Silk Twill Cushion With Fringed Trimming

Etro's ornate prints have made the brand a favorite across fashion and home, with scarves, skirts, and now, pillows to show for it. Shop this extraverted cushion to add spark to her living room, breakfast nook, or study.

Gifts For Women Over 50: LORNE Big Cat Earrings

Shopping for a maximalist? Jaguar and leopard motifs are a perfect way to add a fierce twist to her wardrobe, and these gilded earrings from LORNE are ready for the challenge. Grab them now on African and Diasporan concept store, The Folklore.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Lady Dior Lotus Wallet

Fans of Princess Diana's polished style will instantly recognize the bag she made famous — the Lady Dior, which this minty green wallet is placing a miniature spin on. With a green patent finish and its hallmark D.I.O.R charms, it makes a sturdy, stylish addition to any women's carryall.

Gifts For Women Over 50:

Note to self: if the women in your life prefers writing everything by hand, she and Dear Annabelle's notepads are sure to become inseparable. All the brand's stationery items are a cheeky homage to the art of correspondence, so they're great for note-passing, too.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Deborah Pagani Large Hair Pin

By the time you hit your 50s, one thing is for certain — hair care becomes a top priority. If she's dyeing her hair regularly, she'll want to ditch hair ties and locate a luxe alternate that'll keep her hair shaft healthy. Enter: Deborah Pagani's gilded hair pin, which comes in different sizes to suit everyone's hair thickness.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash

With all the en masse hand-washing going on, you'll want to consider getting her a hydrating, buffing soap like Aesop's. Fans of its Resurrection Aromatique wash can confirm that once you try it, it's near-impossible to go back. If that holds true for the woman on your list, it's a veritable win-win: you can repeat-gift it every year.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Verlas La Fleur Diamond Radiant Studs

This one's especially handy for the picky gift recipient that's known for taking things right back to the "Return" counter. Through Verlas' try-at-home program, you can gift three pieces for a 15-day period, and then your dearest can choose your favorite to keep — like these La Fleur studs, for instance — at the end of the trial window.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Houses And Parties Set Of 4 Mother Of Pearl Caviar Plate And Spoons

Though great for hosting, once it's safe to do so, ardent caviar fans don't need an occasion to open a tin of Beluga with those in their household — and this pearlescent dish and spoon set is perfect for both.

Gifts For Women Over 50: The Nue Co. Boost Immunity

For the wellness guru that's always keen on trying the latest trend, The Nue Co.'s Boost Immunity set should be on the top of your list. With a Vitamin D spray that goes directly below the tongue and a "Defense Drops" tincture that can be mixed with any liquid, the set is sure to live in her handbag for the coming months — until they turn into empties, of course.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Khaite Davis Boot In Zebra

In 2019, Katie Holmes popularized Khaite amongst the over-40 set in one fell swoop (cue her knit bralette moment) — and it's stuck around ever since. Its zebra-printed tall boots feel luxe, extraverted and understated all at once, making them a no-fail gift for any and every woman.

Gifts For Women Over 50: SKAGEN Smartwatch Falster 3 Rose Tone Steel Mesh

Has she mentioned interest in a smartwatch, but hasn't necessarily taken to the tech-y versions? SKAGEN's sleek Falster 3 watch offers a fashionable alternate, with a rose gold steel-mesh bracelet adding a minimalist touch.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Michelle Waugh Long Structured Fitted Blazer

Nicole Kidman's style in The Undoing sent nearly every sensible woman into a frenzy, all searching for bold, floor-length coats that rival Grace Fraser's. Luckily, Michelle Waugh's chic coats are great for getting the look — and their elegant cuts are sure to withstand the test of time.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Bole Road Textiles Afar Throw

When gifting throw blankets, most will go for heavy fleece options — but consider instead going with a lightweight cotton alternate, like Bole Road's dusky throw, which was handwoven in Ethiopia.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Peak And Valley Balance My Stress Blend

On a holistic kick? Peak and Valley's herbal remedies are chock full of adaptogens, which are clinically proven to help manage stress, even out skin tone, and promote brain health. They can be added to juices, açai bowls, lattes, and more.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Fleur Du Mal Satin Trench

For women who love fashions with a sultry edge, Fleur Du Mal's bedroom-to-boardroom styles are sure to suit her. This shimmery satin trench is great for wearing over a pussybow top or a lacy slip dress.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Silk & Sonder 3 Month Gift Subscription

Bullet journaling can be incredibly liberating — and Silk and Sonder makes it easy with its introspective monthly booklets. Ranging topics from daily affirmations to mood charting, a three-month subscription is sure to kick off any women's new year in the right direction.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Manolo Blahnik Teal Blue Satin Buckle Details Mule

If there's any shoe to gift a glamorous, independent women, it's this shoe. Popularized by Carrie Bradshaw on Sex And The City, Manolo Blahnik's crystal-embellished mules make the perfect holiday gift — one that she'll wear right through to New Years Eve, and beyond.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Falconeri Houndstooth Scarf

It wouldn't quite be a holiday gift without some cozy accessories — and Falconeri's virgin wool scarf comes in a houndstooth print that's equal parts on-trend and timeless.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Pear Nova Holiday Essentials Nail Set

And then came stocking stuffers. Pear Nova's holiday set comes with a robust lineup of seasonal colors, with baby pinks and neutral hues that will stay relevant through to spring.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Alo Yoga Ultimate Home Studio Set

While gyms fluctuate between closures and reopenings, it's sensible to help her bring her workout home — and Alo Yoga's making it easier than ever with its complete Home Studio set and tote bag. Plus, it's nearly half-off of its original price.

Gifts For Women Over 50: Sleeper Party Pajama Set

Finally, the sleep set that won 2020: Sleeper's Party Pajama set, which features a melange of hues that are bound to make bedtime a little more exciting. The duo comes in a range of sizes, from XS to XXXL.