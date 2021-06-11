Pride Month is all about recognizing, celebrating, and supporting individuals in the LGBTQ+ community. And within the beauty realm, there’s a slew of incredible talent to discover and learn more about — not to mention shop. With that being said, TZR is highlighting queer-owned beauty brands — including makeup, skin, hair, and fragrance — to support this June and always.

Some of these brands you’re likely already familiar with, such as skin and hair care brand Malin + Goetz (adored by beauty editors and influencers alike), or perhaps sought-after makeup artist Nikita Dragun’s brand Dragun Beauty. On the other hand, you might be hearing about many of the queer-owned brands for the first time, like rising fragrance brand Snif, which is pioneering a new way to shop for scents by allowing consumers to test the products at home before they buy.

In addition to buying from queer-owned beauty brands, there are lots of other actions you can take to support this LGBTQ+ community this month (and, of course, beyond). “People can support the queer community by listening, by giving to nonprofits, by volunteering at their local LGBTQ+ center,” Patrick Kelly, founder of celebrity-favorite fragrance brand Sigil, tells TZR. “Read some classic works — James Baldwin, Audre Lorde, Christopher Isherwood.” Additionally, Kelly recommends learning about the history of the community’s struggle. “And simply show up: know the current issues, share them with those in your community who might not know many queer people,” he adds. “Be an activator for the community.”

Ready to discover tons of cool up-and-coming beauty brands? Below, learn more about 15 queer-owned makeup, skin care, hair, and fragrance labels.

Shop Queer-Owned Makeup Brands

Dragun Beauty

Nikita Dragun, a makeup artist and Youtuber, founded Dragun Beauty to empower beauty gurus of all shapes, skin tones, and sexualities. In fact, the brand has a product for everyone. Fill your makeup bag with everything from the contour palette, lipsticks, powder, and more.

Fluide Beauty

Fluide Beauty’s brand ethos is Makeup For Everyone. Dev Doee, creative director of the brand, is responsible for its unique photo-styling, modeling, marketing strategy, and product development. Add some shimmer to your summer makeup routine with its Aura Glitter.

W3LL People

Co-founded by makeup artist Shirley Pinkson, W3LL People has a wide selection of makeup and skin care packed with plant-powered ingredients like green tea, turmeric, and rosehip. If you’re located in Austin, Texas, go check out the brand’s studio IRL.

Sappho

“It was around 2007 when I was [the] head makeup artist on The L Word television series, and actor Mia Kirshner sat in my chair and told me she would not use skin care or makeup containing parabens,” JoAnn Fowler, founder of Sappho, tells TZR. “I was aware of the importance of organic (pesticide-free) from information shared by [actor] Jennifer Beals, however, when Mia informed me of the EU movement to ban certain ingredients from makeup that were connected to everything from cancer to endocrine disruption, I was intrigued.” Fowler lost her mother to cancer, her brother had Hodgkin's disease, and her sister has leukemia. So, providing the world with safe, green products was (and still is) of the utmost importance to the makeup artist, which is why she launched Sappho.

“Our mission is to offer the world high-performing, organic, vegan, diverse beauty formulations that support a living breathing world.” In its product lineup are foundations, concealers, luminizers, lip glosses, eyeshadows, and more.

Freck Beauty

“Freck Beauty came out of my lifelong obsession over freckles,” Remi, founder of Freck Beauty, tells TZR. “I wish there was more of an interesting story, but that’s the honest truth!” From her love of freckles, Remi starting developing its hero product, FRECK OG, for herself and her best friends. “I never in a million years thought I would wind up having a beauty brand, but along the way, I realized that the industry was missing an inclusive brand with an attitude that didn’t play by any rules — and that’s really how Freck Beauty came to be.” On top of its buzzy pen, the brand also carries skin care staples like cleansers, serums, and masks.

Jecca Blac

Created by Jessica Blackler, Jecca Blac is a gender-free makeup line consisting of lipsticks, primer, glow drops, sculpting palettes, and shimmer pots. Scoop up the brand’s glow drop for your dewy summer makeup looks.

Shop Queer-Owned Skin Care Brands

Noto Botanics

Founded by Gloria Noto in 2016, Noto Botanics carries a little bit of everything, from skin care to makeup to hair care. So, if you’re not sure what product to pick up from the brand, opt for the Essentials Kits, which includes its top-selling Deep Serum, The Wash, and Resurface Scrub.

Pause Well-Aging

Rochelle Weitzner created Pause Well-Aging to cater to people with uteruses going through menopause. To make things easy, you can search the brand’s product assortment by menopause concern, such as hot flashes, hydration, lines and wrinkles, lifting and firming, blemish control, and dark circles.

Maapilim

In 2017, Jonathan Keren co-founded Maapilim with his husband Doron. “When we first launched Maapilim as a men's grooming brand in the fall of 2017, our focus was to offer high-quality hair and skin care essentials to men,” Keren tells TZR. “We felt men’s products and masculinity in general needed a fresh perspective. As consumers, we couldn’t find anything that felt like ‘us’.” Meaning, something that was high-quality, and wasn’t stigmatic about gender. “We felt there were other men that were out for the same thing, and decided to build Maapilim for them, and us.”

Heraux Skin

Heraux Skin only has one product SKU — its powerful Heraux Molecular Anti-Inflammaging Serum. “After 10 years of research, we discovered our proprietary molecule HX-1, found exclusively in the Heraux Molecular Anti-inflammaging Serum, specifically and uniquely targets inflammaging by shielding stem cells in the skin from its effects,” Ben Van Handel, co-founder of Heraux and stem cell biologist at the University of Southern California, tells TZR. “We realized that we could get this technology into the world to help people much faster if we focused on skincare...and so Heraux was born!”

Alder New York

Created by Nina Zilka and David Krause in 2016, Alder New York is a queer and woman-owned skin and hair care brand based in Brooklyn. The label’s products are made for all skin types, ages, gender, and ethnicity. Plus, its formulas are vegan and infused with plant-powered ingredients such as plant squalane, marula oil, and sea botanicals.

Shop Queer-Owned Hair Care Brands

Malin + Goetz

Launched by partners Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz in 2004, Malin + Goetz is a New York-based hair care, skin care, and body care brand. Its hair care assortment — which includes shampoos, conditioners, a mask, and styling products — work to treat your scalp and keep your hair looks and feeling its best.

Kaleidoscope Hair Products

Launched in 2014 by hairstylist Jesseca Dupart, Kaleidoscope Hair Care is best known for its cult-favorite Miracle Drops (which are, unfortunately, sold out at the moment). The product works to remove excess build-up, stimulates hair follicles, and adds shine. Next time you’re at your local Target, keep an eye out for the haircare brand while strolling through the aisles. Oh, and make sure to follow the brand on TikTok, too.

Shop Queer-Owned Fragrance Brands

Sigil

“Sigil represents the culmination of all my interests,” Kelly tells TZR. “It’s the intersection of a fascination with old-world traditions, and esoteric mysteries, and the natural world. Having grown up immersed in beauty, and fascinated by the storytelling power of perfume — from its ornate packaging to the gorgeous juice lying at rest inside each flacon —I saw a gap in the market.” At the time, Kelly says there weren’t any fragrance brands that were making luxurious fine fragrances with 100% natural materials. Bonus: The luxe fragrance bottles will look so chic sitting on your nightstand.

Snif

Founded by Phil Riportella and Bryan Edwards, Snif is a genderless scent brand crafted with high-quality ingredients. The best part? You can try its scents at home with its trial program.