Wellness-related gifts come in all shapes and sizes. Whether someone’s a true-blue wellness warrior or new at the self-care game, there are products out there to fit every mood and style. When it comes to finding the perfect 2021 wellness gifts for friends, there’s no shortage of options. All you have to worry about is which healthful find is best for each person on your list.

Perhaps a friend’s been trying all year to quell their anxiety. In that case, you can provide them with on-the-go relaxation via a lavender roll-on, give them a Hematite and Agate bracelet (which will attract positive energy), or have them listen to some inspirational Insight Timer meditations. Or you may want to encourage them to indulge in a luxury spa-themed night at home. Maybe another friend prioritizes clean eating but says they have “no time” to cook… and that’s exactly where a meal delivery service comes into play — they can have a healthy home-cooked meal in a matter of minutes.

And, for the insomniacs in your life, you may want to help them get more quality sleep wherein they can listen to peaceful sounds and wake up with a sunrise alarm clock that’s (almost) like the real thing. Or if a friend is trying to figure out what to do with their life — who’s not? — they could benefit from setting daily intentions and long-term goals, using both Mindfulness Cards and a goal journal. (Their future self will thank you.)

Wellness should be a lifestyle, a daily practice, not a one-time thing. So if you’re looking for the latest and greatest 2021 wellness gifts for your most mindful friend — no special occasion necessary — it’s the perfect time to boost their self-care. Read on for some ideas.

