Your Minimalist Friend Will Love This Delicate Personalized Necklace

Gifting is always personal. Whatever you choose, some thought has to go into it, whether it be a sweater or a pair of socks. Yet, when it comes to shopping for those you're closest to, you’ll likely want to give them a present that's extra meaningful. The question is what do they need, what do they like, and what would be a treasured gift. No need to fret, as a personalized fashion gift is what you’re looking for. These days, anything from a necklace to a suitcase can be embroidered with your initials, a symbol, or even sometimes a portrait of your dog. All these options are unique, personal, and memorable.

“Customers really want something special right now,” President of New York label Kule Jim Kuerschner said in a statement. “Especially in a world where consumers are less able to spend on experiences, buying something that was made just for you feels like a little luxury, a little something to make you smile.” Kuerschner said classic products like a necklace or button-down shirt are even more popular for customization. One label that offers these easy personalized pieces is Kule. The fashion brand can create perfect monogram pieces through quirky symbols and initials for its selection of tops available to customize. “You can turn a well-loved item into something one-of-a-kind," Kuerschner said. “In a sea of minimalist Instagram brands, isn’t it nice to have something that stands out, even if only by the initials of your name?”

According to Zoë Chicco, founder of her eponymous Los Angeles-based jewelry label, personalization is the best-selling category since she launched customizable options over 15 years ago. “People wear jewelry that is meaningful to them, that commemorates a special occasion, or to keep a loved one close to their heart,” Chicco said. She notes that single initial styles and buildable charms are her personal favorite styles when it comes to customizable accessories.

If custom is the path you've chosen, get in the creative mindset and design the most special present. Ahead, find 32 personalized fashion gifts for your someone special.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Roxanne Assoulin Just Say It Custom Bracelet

For the maximalist jewelry lover in your life, design a playful Roxanne Assoulin bracelet just for them. You can choose to personalize the charms with a funny inside joke between the two of you or have it spell out their name. For an endearing touch, add symbols like a heart to the bracelet.

STAUD Personalized Dog Bags

Are they obsessed with their pups? Now they don't have to leave the house without their furry friend (sorta). Get a portrait of their beloved dog painted on one of STAUD’s adorable handbags.

Kule Stripe Top

Thanks to Kule, monogramming has never been more fun. “Many customers choose the classic monogram two or three initials at the chest, but we're seeing so many customers also add playful emojis, like hearts, pretzels, or french fries, which makes them less stuffy,” Kuerschner said to TZR. “We've also seen a lot of customers play off our signature logo taping, monogramming alongside the hem instead of the chest. It's a more subtle way to show who's boss.”

Dior Small Book Tote

Anyone would be over the moon if you gifted them with Dior's Small Book Tote (available in blush pink, navy blue, and light gray). To get the tote personalized with their name or a favorite phrase, head over to a Dior boutique for the service.

Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina Flats

“Now more than ever, our customers are seeking something that feels unique, and that truly feels like quality and craftsmanship went into it, which our hand-painted monogramming offers,” Isabelle Fevrier, Mansur Gavriel's CEO said in a statement. Make an everyday pair of flats a bit more intriguing with a monogram detail. “Our most popular personalization item is definitely our Dream Ballerina Flats,” Fevrier said. First, depending on your loved one's style, choose a color (options range from camel to bright lime green). Next, decide on a font and the size. Complete your design by picking the colors of the initials as well as the shadow.

Gucci Ophidia GG Supreme Maxi Tote

If they're planning on heading back to the office after the new year, help make the transition a little less stressful with a cool new personalized work bag. Gucci's Ophidia GG Supreme Maxi Tote takes customization to the next level. Go for their initial in a bold hue or an eye-catching python print. For a fashion statement add the last name initial on the back.

Missoma Large Jewelry Case

Present them with this roomy jewelry case, so their necklaces will never become tangled again. The case comes in several colors such as midnight blue, emerald green, fuchsia pink, and classic black. Add on a complimentary monogram to truly make the gift feel special.

Burberry Classic Check Cashmere Scarf

A luxe scarf is essential during the frigid months. Treat them to a Burberry Classic Check Cashmere Scarf stamped with their initials. This accessory will be their new go-to piece for a fashionable look.

Melanie Marie Open Ring With Initials

Shopping for a minimalist? Add a luxe piece to her jewelry collection with Melanie Marie's Open Ring with initials. Once you add the inscription, choose the type of metal: gold, rose plated, or sterling silver.

Longchamp Le Pilage Backpack

This backpack is far from the heavy and bulky ones you carried in the fifth grade. The inspiration for the backpack came from origami and can fold up when not in use. It’s the ideal accessory for a loved one who travels all the time or for someone who is anti-handbags. Plus, you can personalize it to fit the recipient’s taste by selecting the color, trim, and snap. You can also keep it simple and have their initials embroidered on it, too.

Zoë Chicco Dog Tag Necklace

Chicco says that her dog tags are rising in popularity. “It's such a classic silhouette and its larger surface area means more room to customize.” You can opt for initials, full name, a word, date, or phrase. “I wear a dog tag every day that has my son's name, birthday, and the coordinates where he was born,” Chicco said. “It's one of my favorite pieces.”

The Daily Edited Phone Case

If the person you’re choosing a gift for doesn’t wear a ton of jewelry, but they are always on their phone, opt for a customized phone case from The Daily Edited. You can add gold initials to a sleek black case or if they love color go for a bright hue like yellow or orange.

Louis Vuitton Sarah Wallet

If you're looking for something they’ll use every day, a wallet is an excellent gift. Louis Vuitton's Sarah Wallet can be customized with up to three letters in an array of colors.

Edge Of Ember Inthefrow Tahiti Lariat Necklace

If a friend you know is vacationing on a tropical island soon, you’ll want to get them this pearl and turquoise necklace as a present. The gold plated jewelry exudes that wind-swept hair and laying-by-the-beach vibes.

Cuyana Leather Travel Case Set

Help them stay organized by gifting Cuyana's Leather Travel Case Set. They are great for holding everything from phone chargers to makeup and toiletries. The set is available in a variety of bright and neutral colors. They can also be subtly monogrammed with the person’s initials.

Williams Sonoma Gold Monogram Mug

For the coffee (or tea) lover in your life, make their morning a bit more cheerful with a fun monogram mug from William Sonoma. Pro tip: gift the mug along with their favorite coffee beans.

Logan Hollowell Zodiac Necklace

For the friend who knows everything there is to know about astrology, consider a zodiac necklace. Celebrities like Rihanna and Meghan Markle like to wear the celestial jewelry as a daily accessory.

Mark & Graham Long-Sleeve PJ Set

As we are spending more time at home (and in bed), cozy pajamas are more important now than ever. She’ll want to stay in her PJs all day with a personalized set from Mark & Graham.

Anthropologie Brynne Monogram Journal

For those who like to set intentions and goals by writing them down, they’ll love this abstract journal. Add a matching pen to the gift too.

BYCHARI Letter Necklace

There’s nothing more personal than gifting an accessory that has the receiver’s name on it. BYCHARI’s letter necklace comes in three colors, two to nine letters, and four different chain lengths.

Smythson Pencil Case

Are they old school and prefer writing to digital documentation? Then, the Smythson pencil case is the right choice as a present. This elevated leather pouch has a crocodile print with fabric lining inside.

BaubleBar Slim Custom Hair Clip

Fashion girls who have embraced the Y2K style love the jazzy and flashy aesthetic of ‘90s hair accessories. The style maven in your life will absolutely adore these funky BaubleBar custom hair clips. You can choose from 16 different bold hues and add up to nine characters per clip.

Modern Picnic The Luncher

Are they heading back to the office soon? They will need the Luncher, which is designed for those who don't want to bring their lunch in a brown paper bag. The sleek lunch box comes in a crossbody style and has the silhouette of a fashionable everyday handbag.

Mateo Gold Initial Necklace

For the minimalist lover in your circle, add an everyday 14k gold initial necklace to their jewelry collection. It’s a classic piece and will match everything. Plus, they can even style it with the other accessories they have for a layered necklace look.

ASHYA Cedar Valley Multi In White Sand

Everyone knows someone who constantly loses their keys, phone, or wallet. Ashya’s Belt Bag will allow them to go hands-free while keeping their daily necessities within view. You can even add a little detail to personalize it via a monogram of their name.

Rimowa Luggage Tag

Traveling during the holidays is already stressful enough, so make their airport exit a smoother one by giving them a personalized luggage tag. They will be able to spot their suitcase instantly on the conveyor belt.

Wolf Circus Leo Signet Ring

A ring that has the initials or a favorite number of the receiver engraved on it is a thoughtful and unique gift. Wolf Circus’ Leo Signet Ring is available in two recycled metals: sterling silver and 14k gold plated bronze, so you can choose the style they would prefer. Also, there is a cursive and print option for the letters or numbers, which further opens up the customization possibilities.

Loewe Personalized Charms

Bag charms are a snazzy detail to add to a handbag. Create a personalized charm from Loewe, as it has all the whimsical designs for a one-of-a-kind piece. You can choose to add on letters, shapes, symbols, or leather poofs.

Stubbs & Wootton Monogram Slippers

Open your mind to all the creative options with Stubbs and Wootton’s Monogram slippers. The brand allows you to visually see your shoes with each new detail you add to it. There are four options for the slipper style in addition to fabric choices like velvet or flannel. You won’t get overwhelmed while designing though, as the site gives you easy step-by-step directions on how to craft a footwear your gift recipient will love.

Madewell The Sydney Crossbody Bag

Madewell fanatics have likely heard of the popular everyday Medium Transport Tote. However, there is another bag that feels both vintage and modern: the Sydney Crossbody bag. It has a knotted strap, rounded edges, and comes in three other versatile shades: caramel, ash, and forest green.

Tiffany & Co. Tag Chain Bracelet

Gift your best friend or significant other a friendship or couple’s bracelet via Tiffany & Co.’s Tag Chain Bracelet. The modern and simple piece comes in two other gold options: rose and white. All you have to do is figure out the gift recipient’s favorite color, then add on an engraving.

Mejuri Signet Ring

The Signet Ring is one of Mejuri’s best-selling rings because it’s a classic piece. The slim 14k yellow gold style won’t oxidize or discolor and will match with every attire. Add an engraved initial to it for a special touch.