Cliché or not, everybody loves receiving a vase of fresh blooms on Valentine's Day. If you're planning to use the occasion to buy flowers for a loved one, it's important to be intentional about where you do your shopping. Rather than heading to a larger company, buying a bouquet from a small, Black-owned florist in your city can give new meaning to the intimate exchange.

As easily as a single bouquet can bring joy to your dearest, it can also provide vital support for Black-owned businesses during a time where it is appreciated most. According to Forbes, 41% of Black small businesses had shuddered by August 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Add to that, the new wave of government-mandated closures that have rippled across the country since — and the time has never been better to spend with intention and show your support.

All of that said, it's time to brainstorm your bouquet of choice. As you read, look out for all the major floral design trends for 2021 (dried flowers, houseplants, orchids, and other non-traditional blooms) — which these Black-owned boutiques are abreast of and ready to arrange for you. While reliable and timeless, your dearest may relish a change of pace from the typical Valentine's Day red roses — so don't be afraid to think outside of the box and try something new.

Read on to find your city and learn more about the floral boutique you can support there.

Black-Owned Florist In NYC: Brooklyn Blooms NYC

Inspired by fashion, art, and nature, Brooklyn Blooms' specialty is creating bouquets that are tailor-made for the recipient. Its Bed-Stuy collection captures the spirit of the lively Brooklyn neighborhood it calls home. Starting at $44 and range up to $250, shop its bouquets on its site.

Black-Owned Florist In Miami: De La Fleur Miami

This women-led florist in South Florida offers arrangements in an assortment of colors: peach, blush, rose, and plum florals included. Prices range from $85 to $350.

Black-Owned Florist In Los Angeles: Petal Effect

The Petal Effect takes a community-first approach to all of its bouquets. Through "flower therapy," the boutique hopes that its flowers will encourage positivity and bring meaning to the moment. To place an order, fill out its contact form.

Black-Owned Florists In Atlanta: Roots And Blooms

In addition to its famous monthly flower subscriptions, this Atlanta-based flower boutique offers personal bouquets for $75 — vase included.

Black-Owned Florists In Dallas: The Plant Project

For the untraditional Valentine who hates clichés, go with something green from The Plant Project — the first and only Black woman-owned plant shop in Dallas. What's more: They offer local pickup and nationwide shipping, so you can shop the boutique from wherever you are.

Black-Owned Florist In Philadelphia: Designs By Cleon Brown

Designs By Cleon Brown's Valentine's Day bouquets are perfect for those who are looking for a spin on traditional roses. To place an order, contact @designsbycleonbrown via Instagram DM.

Black-Owned Florist In Cleveland, Ohio: Refined Gatherings

In 2009, after winning her battle with breast cancer, Marsha Parker decided to kickstart her career in floral design. She established Refined Gatherings Ltd. as a way of taking life's simplest moments (breakfast with a friend, for instance) and making them extraordinary. The shop's bouquets share all the same joie de vivre — and they can be ordered through the contact form on its site.

Black-Owned Florist In Denver: Bloom And Noosh

This Denver-based shop sources all of its flowers locally, specializing equally in occasion-bound blooms and arrangements "just because." Its bouquets start at $40, and it delivers throughout the Denver Metro area included.

Black-Owned Florist In Charlotte, North Carolina: Floral Bar

The Floral Bar is a live-in flower shop at Good Life, an event space in Charlotte, North Carolina. To order its dried flower bouquet (dubbed "Forever Florals" for their endurance over time), call Good Life directly or fill out the contact form on the Enderly Park site. You can also visit its location for "Grab & Go" flowers.

Black-Owned Florist In Washington, D.C.: Taylored Grace Designs

Kharima Wilson's floral boutique serves the DC area, designing simple, elegant arrangements that help its recipient celebrate each of life's biggest moments. To place an order, fill out the contact form.