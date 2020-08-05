Now that August is in full swing, many summer collections have officially gone on sale — and there's still plenty of time to enjoy them. Amidst the nationwide heat wave, you may have noticed a white space in your wardrobe that a few lightweight, unfussy pieces could easily fill. Luckily, there are tons of under-$150 summer pieces on sale that you can wear year after year, regardless of changing trends. This year, the sales at several in-demand retailers, from The Webster to Rooney Shop, are primed for wearing on ultra-hot days.

For those who favor a boisterous GANNI look, the brand's mesh maxi skirt is currently on-sale — and it's the perfect breathable silhouette for late summer days. Or, give Maison Kitsune's Paule jumper a try, which features nautical striping that's ideal for wearing dockside. As far as footwear goes, you can finish any ensemble with one of Brother Vellies' iconic pairs of Birkina sandals, which feature a low-profile sole that can easily transition from the beach to dinner.

To shop the 14 best summer finds for wearing all throughout August, read ahead:

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: GANNI Printed Mesh Maxi Skirt

In the hue that's gone viral this summer (see Kendall Jenner's green dress from Instagram for reference), GANNI's abstracted floral print can be styled with a white tank and white sneakers.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: Brother Vellies Burkina Striped Sandal Red/White

From footwear designer Aurora James' label, these sandals' picnic plaid print make the shoe easy-to-wear year after year.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: BOUND BY BOND-EYE Margot One Piece

This swimsuit features laces along each hip, making for a customizable look based on your desired level of coverage.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: ETUDES GREEN AND WHITE FELICITA DANIEL SKIRT

Putting a stylish spin on the basic denim miniskirt, this color-blocked style from ETUDES is a step ahead of the rest.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: Samsoe & Samsoe Jolie Dress

This tangerine-hued frock is the ideal dinner dress, featuring a wrap silhouette that's snug, yet breathable.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: Brother Vellies Burkina Striped Sandal Blue/Orange

These rubber-soled slip-ons feature a different pattern, for those who favor complimentary colors.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: C2H4 Black Mesh Panelled Nylon Bucket Hat

As the official-unofficial staple of the summer, the bucket hat has been trending for seasons — and it's not going anywhere, anytime soon.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: ALEXANDERWANG.T Salmon Pink Slip Dress

For the perfect one-step outfit formula that transitions from day to night, try this peachy slip dress from Alexander Wang.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL Gingham Bodysuit

This piece can double in your wardrobe as a swimsuit or a bodysuit, and it's gingham print is perfect for summer wear.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: MAISON KITSUNE PAULE JUMPSUIT

This nautical one-piece is the perfect cover-up for a day of boating, or hanging at the beach.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: Samsoe & Samsoe Kaia Skirt

Never one to shy away from a surprising print, this tea-length skirt comes in a kitschy duck pattern that's meant to be worn playfully.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: ATP Atelier Alezio Nappa Sandal

The strappy, "naked" sandal trend is far from fading out — which means this half-off shoe is well-worth taking the plunge.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: NORSE PROJECTS Josefina Poplin

Now half-off on Rooney Shop, this white blouse is a total wardrobe hero — pairing seamlessly with any pair of shorts, jeans, or leisurely skirt.

14 Under-$150 Summer Pieces On Sale: LHD Carles Crop Blouse

This front-tying style can — and should — be styled with a matching magenta or periwinkle skirt; or, a pair of white jeans.