Trying to look cute while staying cool in the summer is no easy feat —let alone when the hottest month rolls around. Rest assured, dressing for 95 degree weather isn't a lost cause. What to wear in hot weather now that August is here is about mastering that ideal balance of swimwear, loungewear, and "real" clothing.

The final days of summer likely won't consist of flights across the country to a tropical location. But, you can still dress your best for afternoons spent at the local park or Friday night socially distanced happy hours with friends. To keep sweat at bay, choose lightweight material: Upgrade your work from home uniform by throwing on a light linen short suit, and for casual activities, swimwear and lingerie work as clothing throughout the summer, so pair a bikini top or bra with a midi skirt. And for the weekends strolling around the neighborhood, take the celeb route and match your mask to your ensemble.

Sit back on the sofa, put your feet up, and grab a glass of rosé. Take all 31 days in the month to look and feel amazing. Below, find outfit ideas that will keep you equal parts chic and at ease.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Hot Weather Outfit: Halter Neck Top

Knitwear can be tricky in the heat, so choose a top that gives you room to breath in. A halter neck silhouette keeps you covered in all the right places.

Hot Weather Outfit: Accessorize Your One-Piece

Hanging at home or by the pool? All you need is a one-piece suit to stay cool and look cute. Don't forget to accessorize.

Hot Weather Outfit: Slip Dress

Just because you can't go out to a fancy restaurant, that doesn't mean you can't strut around in your living room wearing a slip dress.

Hot Weather Outfit: Lightweight Pants

If shorts aren't your jam, opt for a pant in a lightweight fabric. To keep cool, pair it with a white ribbed tank.

Hot Weather Outfit: Sporty Set

If you're one to fit in a quick workout on your lunch break, go for a cute set like this one from the Staud x New Balance capsule.

Hot Weather Outfit: Match Your Makeup To Your Look

Take your look a step further by matching your eye shadow. Even with a mask on, your eyes are front and center.

Hot Weather Outfit: Embroidered Set

Have a matching set in your arsenal for days when you're short on time. Bonus points for choosing a set with an adorable embroidered fruit.

Hot Weather Outfit: Summer Whites

While you can wear white all year round, it's a summer go-to. Go for a full-white look — just watch out for any potential stains.

Hot Weather Outfit: Easy Shirt Dress

Nothing says easy quite like a shirt dress. Complete the minimal look with a neon heel to give it some oomph.

Hot Weather Outfit: Skip The Buttons

Don't tuck away your short sleeve cardigans just yet. When worn with only one button done, you'll be able to get a much needed breeze.

Hot Weather Outfit: Puff-Sleeve Dress

Mom always warned you not to wear black in the heat, but it's not completely off limits. Just make sure you're picking a light fabric and short silhouette.

Hot Weather Outfit: Queen Of The Court

Give the tennis skirt trend a whirl this month. Whether you're actually playing or there to watch, hit the courts looking ever so stylish.

Hot Weather Outfit: Chic Sheer

Not sure how to wear a sheer top? Wear a bra the same color underneath it to tie everything together.

Hot Weather Outfit: Scarf As A Top

The scarf as a top trend is here to stay for summer 2020. To avoid revealing too much skin, opt for a high-waisted bottom.

Hot Weather Outfit: Little White Dress

Embrace a little white dress this August. Keep the rest of the ensemble around the same color scheme for a cohesive approach.

Hot Weather Outfit: Open-Back

Minimize sweat with an open-back silhouette.

Hot Weather Outfit: Spruce Up Your Bike Shorts

Bike shorts are on heavy rotation for most throughout the summer. But if you want to spruce them up, swap out your sneakers for a polished loafer. The look is both unexpected and comfortable.

Hot Weather Outfit: Bandeau Top

Look cute while battling the heat with a bandeau top. Finish off with a ladylike midi skirt and you're dressed for a multitude of occasions.

Hot Weather Outfit: Summer Leather

It may seem odd to wear leather in August, but it can be done. Opt for a short style and for your top go for a one-shoulder skinny strap.

Hot Weather Outfit: Statement Top

Balance out a statement top with minimal trousers. For your accessories, consider sticking with simple necklaces and bracelets.

Hot Weather Outfit: Style A White Tee With A Bold Hue

Style a white tee with a bold color from head-to-toe. All you need is a heeled sandal to polish off the look.

Hot Weather Outfit: Swimwear That Doubles As Clothing

Choose a bathing suit that can go from poolside to grocery store. Use a loose button-down as a cover-up and all you need are some shorts to complete the look.

Hot Weather Outfit: Keep Your Face From Getting Burnt

Reduce sun exposure with a bucket hat. And for an ensemble that will always be stylish, pair your denim cutoffs with a black tank.

Hot Weather Outfit: Low-Cut Mini Dress

Offset a girly low-cut dress with a pair of cool sneakers. The look is perfect for a backyard BBQ.

Hot Weather Outfit: Accessorize Your Bikini

If you're headed to the beach for the day, accessorize your two-piece with a straw hat and sunnies. Optional: a pup in hand.

Hot Weather Outfit: Swap Out A Blouse For A Bikini

Part swimwear, part going-out: a bikini paired with a midi skirt gives you the best of both worlds.

Hot Weather Outfit: Dig Up Your Boots Early This Year

If you're itching to pull out your cowboy boots a bit early, pair the shoe with hot weather staples like a crop top and itty bitty shorts.

Hot Weather Outfit: Midi Dress + Chunky Sandals

Stay cozy and chic in a cotton midi dress. Give the piece a grungy touch by sliding on chunky sandals.

Hot Weather Outfit: Clash Prints

Keep things interesting by clashing your mask print with your outfit. Might as well have fun while being safe.

Hot Weather Outfit: Be Prepared When The Sun Goes Down

When the sun goes down at night, have a cool graphic tee ready to go. And if it's breezy, keep your hair out of your face by tying a scarf around your head.

Hot Weather Outfit: Lounge Around In A Set

If your agenda for the day doesn't include any reasons to leave the house, opt for a set that resembles pajamas. You'll be set for a post-work cat nap.