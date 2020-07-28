Even if your travel plans are on hold this year, that doesn't mean you can't still do a bit of vacation outfit research — especially those of you who have turned your backyard (or fire escape) into your own private oasis. If you are overdue for some summer selfie inspiration, you'll want to bookmark all the sunny snaps popping up on your Instagram feed — especially those featuring ensembles that you can add-to-cart right now. Kendall Jenner's green dress, which she recently share on her insta feed is not only under $150, but makes for a one-step outfit formula that you can wear at home, too.

On Jul. 27, Jenner shared the waterfront photo of her spending time at sister Kourtney Kardashian's Malibu home. She wore an ensemble filled with It-girl favorites — Jacquemus' Le chapeau Valensole (now on-sale, as of this week), Carolina Santo Domingo's scape-centric shoulder bag, and her go-to Reality Eyewear specs. But most notable was House of Sunny's Hockney dress which went viral in the months prior to her trying it on.h The scoop-neck tank dress, in a palm-green lily pad print, features tons of surprising cut-outs along the lower back, aligning with the wider knit-crochet trend that's everywhere this summer. The dress has already been a triple-sellout for the brand, with its fourth restock available for preorder right now, and will be dispatched on Sep. 2.

Whether you're road-tripping somewhere coastal, dining al fresco, or meeting friends for a picnic, you can recreate Jenner's entire vacation ensemble with all the original players below. Finish the ensemble with a pair of sleek mules or try thong sandals for a more relaxed take. Or, if you'd rather beat the waitlist for the Hockney dress, browse the selection of similar dresses, in all different knits and greens, ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop Kendall Jenner's Look:

Shop Green Dresses Like Kendall's: